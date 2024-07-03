It's remarkably been 19 years since we last saw Chrissie on screen, but her antics left a lasting legacy on EastEnders.

She was famously imprisoned for the murder of her husband, Den Watts (Lesley Grantham), in December 2005, and clashed with Phil (Steve McFadden) and Grant Mitchell (Ross Kemp), who were the ones who got her locked up in the first place when their sister Sam (Kim Medcalf) was framed for it.

She also made an enemy of many women on the street, having iconically clashed with Kate Mitchell (Jill Halfpenny), Kat Slater (Jessie Wallace) and, of course, her step-daughter and nemesis Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean) – as Den always put his little princess first.

With plenty of drama surely on the horizon with Chrissie's return, what tricks will she have up her sleeve this time?

Tracy-Ann Oberman is set to return to EastEnders to reprise the iconic role of Chrissie Watts for a short-stint this autumn. BBC/Jack Barnes

Tracy-Ann Oberman said about her return to EastEnders: "Chrissie Watts was such a great character to play – a victim or a villain.

"She is a real fan favourite, so when Chris Clenshaw asked me to come back and re-visit her and see what has happened in the last 19 years, I jumped at the chance. The scripts are fantastic and I hope the viewers enjoy her as much as I am enjoying playing her again."

Chris Clenshaw, Executive Producer, added: "I’m delighted to welcome the immensely talented Tracy-Ann back to the iconic role of Chrissie Watts.

"Although the character hasn’t been seen on screen for almost 20 years, Chrissie is cemented in EastEnders’ rich history for her murder of Walford’s most infamous villain, and Sharon’s beloved father, Dirty Den."

What exactly will Chrissie get up to on Albert Square? BBC/Jack Barnes

He added: "I’m keeping tight-lipped on the exact circumstances relating to her return for the time being, but what I can promise is that it’s never quiet when Chrissie Watts is around.'

Oberman has been filming already and her scenes will air in the autumn.

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

