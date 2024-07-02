In Albert Square, Nugget spotted his mum kissing his paternal grandad Nish Panesar (Navin Chowdhry), and moments later, he collapsed in the playground.

Oblivious, Priya and Nish discussed their 'deal', with Priya promising to be his trophy while on show, and in his bed in private – so long as Nish provided for her children in his will.

The pair soon continued with their passion, while Ravi and daughter Avani Nandra-Hart (Aaliyah James) were worried sick when they found Nugget unresponsive.

More like this

Priya and Nish in EastEnders. BBC

Just as Priya and Nish were heading upstairs, Avani and Vinny Panesar (Shiv Jalota) burst in to explain what had happened, and the pair managed to cover. The family rushed to the hospital, and Priya was inconsolable to realise that she hadn't taken Nugget's symptoms seriously.

Meanwhile, having been the one to give Nugget the steroids in the first place, Denzel Danes (Jaden Ladega) remained oblivious to his friend's plight as he was persuaded to fight in the boxing tournament.

In front of the family, a doctor told Priya that Nugget had kidney damage, and asked if he had used any drugs. Priya insisted this was not the case, but panicking Ravi was aware of Zack Hudson's (James Farrar) suspicions about steroids.

As Priya broke down, she was spooked when Nish tried to comfort her, while Ravi told the doctor about the possibility that Nugget might be taking steroids. Ravi failed to tell Priya what he knew, and the pair exchanged insults about each other's parenting.

Priya and Nish got cosy! BBC

Ravi's harsh outburst hurt Priya as her guilt weighed heavily, and Ravi put his arms around her as they waited for news. They shared memories of a younger Nugget, and Ravi worried that he was a curse on the family due to his own misdeeds.

She and Ravi shared a warm moment as Priya regretted letting Nish get inside her head, insisting that she only wanted to be a good mum.

Ravi and Priya made a pact to never let anything come between them and their kids again, but everyone was shocked as the doctor confirmed that Nugget had been taking steroids, which were now causing problems for his kidneys, heart and lungs.

The look on Ravi's face said it all, and Priya was furious to realise he knew about the steroids. But will Nugget pull through?

Read more:

EastEnders usually airs Mondays to Thursdays at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.