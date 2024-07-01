EastEnders gets major schedule shake-up this week for Euros 2024
The football takes over again, but BBC iPlayer will still have access to the soap throughout the week.
Fans of EastEnders will face another schedule shake-up this week, as the 2024 Euros tournament continues. England turned it all around in their latest match, but meanwhile, viewers wondering how the BBC soap's storylines will fare may have to wait a little longer to find out what happens.
It's a shocking week for the Gulati-Panesar clan, as teen Davinder 'Nugget' Gulati (Juhaim Rasul Choudhury) collapses due to his dangerous steroid use. Meanwhile, Nugget's mum Priya Nandra-Hart (Sophie Khan Levy) makes Nish Panesar (Navin Chowdhry) a huge offer.
Elsewhere, Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) bonds with new clan member Teddy (Roland Manookian), but Teddy may be playing with fire by flirting up a storm with Phil's ex, Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean)!
Finally, Harvey Monroe (Ross Boatman) is left in shock when he discovers new friend Maya Houssain's (Bharti Patel) true motives, but what exactly has she been hiding?
It's important to note that EastEnders will continue to be available from Monday to Thursday this week at its usual drop time of 6am on iPlayer.
More like this
But when it comes to television transmission, you'll have to wait until Wednesday and Thursday, with the drama shifting over to BBC Two for double episodes.
Read on below to find out all the details on this week's EastEnders dates and airtimes.
When is EastEnders on this week?
- Monday 1st July – No episode on BBC One or BBC Two
- Tuesday 2nd July – No episode on BBC One or BBC Two
- Wednesday 3rd July – Double bill at 7pm and 7.30pm on BBC Two
- Thursday 4th July – Double bill at 7pm and 7.30pm on BBC Two
Read more:
- EastEnders airs double shock for Davinder 'Nugget' Gulati in early BBC iPlayer release
- 4 EastEnders spoilers: Shock collapse for Nugget as Priya makes Nish an offer
- EastEnders' Stevie Mitchell left for dead in early BBC iPlayer release
- EastEnders airs powerful turning point for Yolande Trueman and Pastor Clayton story in early release
- RadioTimes.com Soap Awards reveals 2024 nominations
EastEnders usually airs Mondays to Thursdays at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.
Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.