Elsewhere, Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) bonds with new clan member Teddy (Roland Manookian), but Teddy may be playing with fire by flirting up a storm with Phil's ex, Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean)!

Finally, Harvey Monroe (Ross Boatman) is left in shock when he discovers new friend Maya Houssain's (Bharti Patel) true motives, but what exactly has she been hiding?

It's important to note that EastEnders will continue to be available from Monday to Thursday this week at its usual drop time of 6am on iPlayer.

But when it comes to television transmission, you'll have to wait until Wednesday and Thursday, with the drama shifting over to BBC Two for double episodes.

Read on below to find out all the details on this week's EastEnders dates and airtimes.

When is EastEnders on this week?

Monday 1st July – No episode on BBC One or BBC Two

Tuesday 2nd July – No episode on BBC One or BBC Two

Wednesday 3rd July – Double bill at 7pm and 7.30pm on BBC Two

Thursday 4th July – Double bill at 7pm and 7.30pm on BBC Two

EastEnders usually airs Mondays to Thursdays at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

