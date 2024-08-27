But with the weight of murder weighing heavy on the women, will they be able to hold it together to get away with it?

Elsewhere, the aftermath of the dreadful crush at Peggy's continues and baby Charli turns one.

Here are your essential spoilers for EastEnders, airing between Monday 2nd - Thursday 5th September 2024.

1. Dean heads to trial

EastEnders Dean straightens his suit in a prison cell.

As the day viewers have been clamouring for but The Six have been dreading lands, Sharon (Letitia Dean) is beside herself with anxiety. Linda (Kellie Bright) tries to support her friend, but they're interrupted by Phil and Albie, as the young lad is about to start his first day at school.

Sharon is overcome and feeling sad for missing her son's important day, which sets Linda on edge. Sharon turns to Suki and Kathy to check in on Linda to see if she's coping. Will she pull together?

2. Courtroom drama for Sharon and Linda

Sharon in EastEnders.

In the courtroom, Sharon crumbles as Dean's lawyer turns nasty on her, bringing up information from her past. It's not long before a situation rises that could cause some problems for The Six.

Linda is watching everything and is suitably panicked, before leaving Sharon horrified by her witness statement.

3. The trial continues...

Denise, Kathy, Suki and Phil sit in court watching proceedings.

Details from EastEnders are sparse for the rest of the week – which will mean we're in store for plenty of twists and turns along the way as the trial continues!

What we do know is that as The Six come to terms with every update, it's clear their ordeal won't be ending any time soon. Tantalisingly, the soap has teased that one of the group will make a decision "they may live to regret". Will Dean manage to get out of this one?

4. Stacey is distracted as Charli turns one

Stacey looks concerned in EastEnders.

Stacey has her mind fully consumed with the trial, meaning she forgets she had promised to help Lily plan Charli's first birthday party.

Although she tries to make amends with Lily, she can't take her mind off the trial and burns Charli's cake. Though the party gets underway, Stacey has to leave early, causing Lily to get upset about the whole debacle. But a touching gift helps her celebrate her first year as a mum.

5. Chelsea's guilt over the club crush continues

Zaraah Abrahams as Chelsea Fox in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Denise is also feeling the pressure over the trial and while Kim tries to lighten the mood, it's clear Denise isn't in the mood for it.

But she has bigger things to worry about when she finds Chelsea in a state and has to comfort her. Will Chelsea tell her about her involvement in the club crush?

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

