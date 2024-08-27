5 EastEnders spoilers for next week: Dean's trial begins as The Six's woes continue
Is this the moment Dean's sent down?
It's another huge week in EastEnders as resident villain Dean Wicks (played by Matt Di Angelo) heads to court for the murder of Keanu Taylor (Danny Walters).
While viewers know it wasn't actually Dean who is guilty this time, The Six will need to cross all their fingers that the judge throws the book at him.
But with the weight of murder weighing heavy on the women, will they be able to hold it together to get away with it?
Elsewhere, the aftermath of the dreadful crush at Peggy's continues and baby Charli turns one.
Here are your essential spoilers for EastEnders, airing between Monday 2nd - Thursday 5th September 2024.
1. Dean heads to trial
As the day viewers have been clamouring for but The Six have been dreading lands, Sharon (Letitia Dean) is beside herself with anxiety. Linda (Kellie Bright) tries to support her friend, but they're interrupted by Phil and Albie, as the young lad is about to start his first day at school.
Sharon is overcome and feeling sad for missing her son's important day, which sets Linda on edge. Sharon turns to Suki and Kathy to check in on Linda to see if she's coping. Will she pull together?
2. Courtroom drama for Sharon and Linda
In the courtroom, Sharon crumbles as Dean's lawyer turns nasty on her, bringing up information from her past. It's not long before a situation rises that could cause some problems for The Six.
Linda is watching everything and is suitably panicked, before leaving Sharon horrified by her witness statement.
3. The trial continues...
Details from EastEnders are sparse for the rest of the week – which will mean we're in store for plenty of twists and turns along the way as the trial continues!
What we do know is that as The Six come to terms with every update, it's clear their ordeal won't be ending any time soon. Tantalisingly, the soap has teased that one of the group will make a decision "they may live to regret". Will Dean manage to get out of this one?
4. Stacey is distracted as Charli turns one
Stacey has her mind fully consumed with the trial, meaning she forgets she had promised to help Lily plan Charli's first birthday party.
Although she tries to make amends with Lily, she can't take her mind off the trial and burns Charli's cake. Though the party gets underway, Stacey has to leave early, causing Lily to get upset about the whole debacle. But a touching gift helps her celebrate her first year as a mum.
5. Chelsea's guilt over the club crush continues
Denise is also feeling the pressure over the trial and while Kim tries to lighten the mood, it's clear Denise isn't in the mood for it.
But she has bigger things to worry about when she finds Chelsea in a state and has to comfort her. Will Chelsea tell her about her involvement in the club crush?
