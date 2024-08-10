As EastEnders continues, Keanu's true killer Linda is struggling with her sobriety as her pre-trial meeting looms, and the continued presence of the poison pen letters.

At the prison, Dean demands that Bernie ups the ante with the letters, wanting to increase the pressure on Linda. Bernie decides to send texts alongside the notes, and the realisation that her blackmailer has her phone number rattles Linda.

As a result, Linda tells her son Johnny (Charlie Suff) that she's not going to the meeting. In a desperate bid to calm Linda down, at least enough to get her to the meeting, Johnny takes matters into his own hands.

Prosecutor Tamara begins quizzing a tipsy Linda, and later, Gina Knight (Francesca Henry) tells Johnny to use his legal skills to help his mum, insisting that she'll look after Linda.

But when Johnny returns home, he and Linda have a huge argument. When he's calmed down, Johnny heads back to The Queen Vic, where he finds Linda in a life-threatening situation!

As Linda is rushed to hospital, will she survive? And will her plight make Bernie think twice about doing Dean's bidding?

EastEnders airs these scenes from Monday 12th August 2024.

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.