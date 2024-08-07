When Nish invited his murder victim's widow, Ayesha (Laila Rouass), to Walford, he hoped that she and Suki would reconnect, planting a seed of doubt for her partner Eve Unwin (Heather Peace) when he revealed Suki's past crush on Ayesha.

Eve refused to let Nish win, and even told him he had done her a favour as she got down on one knee and proposed to Suki in The Queen Vic. But Suki was so stunned that she couldn't bring herself to speak, and a hurt Eve fled, feeling that she already had her answer.

As Nish coolly declared that the spectacle had given him an appetite, he asked Suki to join him and the family for a bite to eat. But Suki was too busy trying to find Eve, telling Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner) that she had believed she and Eve were on the same page in their relationship.

Stacey revealed that Nish had been winding Eve up, leading to the latter's sudden decision to pop the question out of apparent insecurity.

Nearby, Suki clocked Nish and furiously pushed him to the ground, insisting that if Eve didn't come back, she would kill him – and more than that, she would enjoy every second of the deed!

In the Square, Nish confided in grandson Davinder 'Nugget' Gulati (Juhaim Rasul Choudhury) that he longed for Suki to be back by his side when he passed away.

Nugget gently advised that there was no chance whatsoever of this outcome, and the pair sat in companionable silence together after Nish replied that God is good, and he lived in hope.

Meanwhile, Suki pined for Eve as she looked through happy photos, just as Eve sent a text saying she wouldn't be coming home that night. Can Suki repair the damage Nish has done and bring Eve back to her?

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

