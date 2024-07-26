Little is known about the newcomer, but it will transpire she has history with Suki (Balvinder Sopal) and Nish (Navin Chowdhry).

Rouass has already filmed her scenes, which are due to air in early August.

Speaking of her exciting role, the actress shared: “I cannot tell you how excited I am to be in EastEnders! I was born in the East End and grew up there, and there was such a buzz when the show started.

"Even though I was little at the time, I can clearly remember the first episode, and Doctor Legg arriving at the flat where Reg Cox had been murdered."

How will Ayesha's arrival impact Suki (Balvinder Sopal, left) and Nish Panesar (Navin Chowdhry, right)? BBC PUBLIC SERVICE,Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Rouass revealed: "I’ve also known Navin Chowdhry for many years, so it was great to work with him again, and to do scenes with Balvinder Sopal and the rest of the Panesars as Ayesha reunites with them. This is a lifelong dream come true!”

Rouass is best known for her roles in Holby City, Primeval and Footballers' Wives.

She was also part of Strictly Come Dancing in the season 7 cast, where she placed fourth.

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.