And speaking at Saturday night's RadioTimes.com Soap Awards 2024, sponsored by Inspired Villages, the star revealed that she's been loving every minute since moving into the Queen Vic.

"It's been... honestly it's been the privilege of a lifetime," she explained during an exclusive interview.

"I've watched the show since I was a little girl and to be in the pub with the most incredible people and the best actors has been like... you can't top it."

More like this

Francesca Henry as Gina Knight in EastEnders.

Henry was also full of praise for her on-screen family members Colin Salmon and Molly Rainford, who play her father George and sister Anna, respectively.

"Colin's like a really kind of like... quite a big father figure in my life outside the show. And I think you can see it on screen that we get on really well and I really trusted his advice," she explained.

Read more:

"And I really kind of see him as a mentor. So it's been really lovely to kind of have that outside of that onscreen relationship and then have it feed into it.

"And Molly... like I'm an only child. She's like an absolute like ray of sunshine. It's really lovely to like, do this experience with her and have a little sister – it's great!"

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The RadioTimes.com Soap Awards 2024, sponsored by Inspired Villages, took place on 13th July. Find out more about the winners!

Advertisement

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.