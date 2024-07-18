EastEnders star Francesca Henry says it's "privilege of a lifetime" being on soap
The Gina Knight actress says "you can't top" the experience.
Francesca Henry has described being part of EastEnders as the "privilege of a lifetime".
The star joined the cast of the soap as Gina Knight just over a year ago and has been involved in some dramatic storylines since then, including violent confrontations with both Ian Beale (Adam Woodyatt) and Dean Wicks (Matt Di Angelo).
And speaking at Saturday night's RadioTimes.com Soap Awards 2024, sponsored by Inspired Villages, the star revealed that she's been loving every minute since moving into the Queen Vic.
"It's been... honestly it's been the privilege of a lifetime," she explained during an exclusive interview.
"I've watched the show since I was a little girl and to be in the pub with the most incredible people and the best actors has been like... you can't top it."
More like this
Henry was also full of praise for her on-screen family members Colin Salmon and Molly Rainford, who play her father George and sister Anna, respectively.
"Colin's like a really kind of like... quite a big father figure in my life outside the show. And I think you can see it on screen that we get on really well and I really trusted his advice," she explained.
Read more:
- EastEnders' Ellie Dadd and Jaden Ladega on the future of Amy and Denzel
- EastEnders' Angela Wynter opens up on exploring Yolande's difficult storyline
"And I really kind of see him as a mentor. So it's been really lovely to kind of have that outside of that onscreen relationship and then have it feed into it.
"And Molly... like I'm an only child. She's like an absolute like ray of sunshine. It's really lovely to like, do this experience with her and have a little sister – it's great!"
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
The RadioTimes.com Soap Awards 2024, sponsored by Inspired Villages, took place on 13th July. Find out more about the winners!
Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.