Amongst that, Denzel's use of steroids saw his personality shift, which involved him often lashing out at those around him, including ex-girlfriend Amy.

During upsetting scenes, the pair struggled to take their relationship to the next level, and Amy believed Denzel was disgusted by her scars.

Later that episode, Nugget lied and told Denzel that Amy had tried to kiss him when it was the other way around, which led to Denzel shouting and breaking up with Amy in the middle of the Square.

Jaden Ladega as Denzel Danes and Ellie Dadd as Amy Mitchell in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Speaking exclusively at the RadioTimes.com Soap Awards 2024 sponsored by Inspired Villages, the young actors revealed whether or not they'd like to see their characters back together.

When asked if Amy could ever forgive Denzel, Ladega said: "I don't think she should, to be honest."

Dadd echoed this and said: "Me speaking? She shouldn't, but Amy is Amy. She's a young woman who is finding her feet, going through teenage years.

"So, she probably will end up forgiving him. Young love, as they say!"

The actress admitted that she and Ladega don't know what's next for their characters as they continue to navigate the fallout from Denzel's steroids use.

EastEnders took home an impressive seven awards at the ceremony, dominating across the categories, which saw them up against Coronation Street, Emmerdale and Hollyoaks.

Alongside taking home the prize for Best Soap, Danny Walters won Best Exit, while Best Episode was awarded to the one where George confronts Eddie.

Suki coming out to her family won the Inspiring Storyline of the Year award, sponsored by Inspired Villages, and Sixmas won Soap Moment of the Year.

Elsewhere, Navin Chowdhry took home the award for Best Villain for his role as Nish Panesar and Angela Wynter won the Best Actor award for her portrayal of Yolande Trueman.

The RadioTimes.com Soap Awards 2024, sponsored by Inspired Villages, took place on 13th July. Find out more about the winners!

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.