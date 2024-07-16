EastEnders’ Jamie Borthwick teases “plenty” of drama for the Mitchells

The trio arrived on the Square last month and were revealed to be Stevie’s (played by Alan Ford) secret family, with Teddy (Roland Manookian) being Billy Mitchell’s (Perry Fenwick) brother he had no idea about!

It’s been quite the month for the Mitchell clan on EastEnders , with the the arrivals of Teddy, Harry and Barney stirring things up between the family.

Since then, Stevie has made an elaborate exit from the Square, ties have been cut with Phil (Steve McFadden) and a new family is making themselves at home in Walford and there is plenty more to come…

Speaking exclusively at the Soap Awards 2024 sponsored by Inspired Villages, Jamie Borthwick (who plays Jay Brown) teased some drama to come between the old and new Mitchells.

Asked what the dynamic has been like on set, Borthwick said: “[It’s] been really good. The boys are great! Any new additional Mitchells are always welcome, aren’t they?

“I’m sure that there will be plenty of Mitchell drama with them three and the old Mitchells coming up.”

Emma Barton (who plays Honey Mitchell) echoed a similar sentiment and told RadioTimes.com: “[They’re] very talented, lovely guys so we’re very happy.”

Jay and Honey running the London Marathon saw Borthwick and Barton nominated for the Inspiring Storyline of the Year Award, sponsored by Inspired Villages.

Speaking of attending the inaugural Soap Awards and their nomination, Barton said: “[It’s] really exciting, this is a first. And the lovely Brian [Conley] our friend [is] hosting, so we’re very excited.”

EastEnders took home a whopping seven awards at the ceremony, dominating across the categories.

Along with winning the coveted Best Soap Award, Danny Walters took home the award for Best Exit, while Best Episode was awarded to the one where George confronts Eddie.

Elsewhere, Suki coming out to her family won the Inspiring Storyline of the Year award, sponsored by Inspired Villages, and Sixmas won Soap Moment of the Year.

Navin Chowdhry took home the award for Best Villain for his role as Nish Panesar and Angela Wynter won the Best Actor award for her portrayal of Yolande Trueman.

The Soap Awards 2024, sponsored by Inspired Villages, took place on 13th July. Find out more about the winners!

