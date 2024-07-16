Superfecundation is the fertilisation of two or more egg cells from the same cycle and, while it is incredibly rare, it's a storyline Hollyoaks have been pursuing.

For this storyline, Hollyoaks took home the Best Twist award at the RadioTimes.com Soap Awards 2024, sponsored by Inspired Villages.

Jamie Lomas as Warren Fox and Jennifer Metcalfe as Mercedes McQueen. Lime Pictures

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com, Metcalfe said: "It's not just down to me, it's down to the storyline. When Hannah [Cheers] told me that Mercedes would be having twins to two different men I was like: 'This cannot happen.' She was like: 'No it can.'

More like this

"I thought it was a bit of a fantasy storyline. When I googled it, it can happen in more than two ways, I think it's four ways it can happen. So, just be careful!"

Prior to her win, Metcalfe joked: "If it's going to happen to anyone, it's going to happen to Mercedes!"

Read more:

As for what's in store for her character in the upcoming time-jump, Metcalfe teased a "totally different" Mercedes to come.

"We're going to see Mercedes totally different to... [how] we've ever, ever seen her before," she said. "Over the, like, last 20 years when producers have given the storylines, I've been like: 'Oh yeah. that's a little bit different.'

"[But] how we're going to see her in the jump forward, the year jump forward is, like, unbelievable and mind-blowing and I can't wait to play it as an actor."

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The RadioTimes.com Soap Awards 2024, sponsored by Inspired Villages, took place on 13th July. Find out more about the winners!

Advertisement

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.