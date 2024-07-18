Her portrayal saw Wynter named the winner of Best Actor at the RadioTimes.com Soap Awards 2024 sponsored by Inspired Villages, which she described as "surreal" before thanking the BBC for "always" giving her work.

Prior to her win, Wynter spoke exclusively with RadioTimes.com about exploring Yolande's story.

"I kind of have a spirit that likes to dig in deep into things that are a bit tricky," she explained.

Rudolph Walker as Patrick Trueman and Angela Wynter as Yolande Trueman. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

"Things that need exploring, need examining, whether or not they're going to be resolved - because I don't think this very bad thing that's been happening for year on year in decades will ever stop.

"But it's just good to get in there and have a dig at it and portray what a woman goes through."

On her storyline with Pastor Clayton, Wynter said: "I wish it would stop, you know. But it isn't going to stop.

"There's a lot of women, like myself, who escaped it because we knew how to get out of there swift. But lots of us don't escape - lots of women, children, men don't escape it, and it needs to stop.

"I'm just glad that I was able to carry the story, and I hope that it keeps the awareness up, because everything is large, but that one germ that has always been prevalent just keeps lurking around the place and it destroys lives.

"So yeah, let's alert it - let's call them out."

