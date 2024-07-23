Fans have seen Tommy's bad attitude increase in recent episodes and it reached fever pitch when Kat refused to reconcile with her adulterous estranged husband Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden).

As Kat attempted to discipline Tommy and make him recognise her authority as his mother, he revealed his hatred of her and living with her and his father Alfie Moon (Shane Richie) and punched her in the stomach.

Kat defensively pushed Tommy away from her and he fell backwards, prompting her to apologise, but he threatened her and promised she would regret this.

Now the show has confirmed that this story will snowball as Tommy becomes more controlling of his mother, forever impacting their relationship and having a knock-on effect on the whole Slater-Moon family.

Tommy Moon (Sonny Kendall, left) is set to abuse his mother Kat Slater (Jessie Wallace) in a major new story. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Speaking about the storyline, executive producer Chris Clenshaw said: "Kat is well-known in Albert Square for her no-nonsense attitude and fiery temper, but this storyline will explore how Tommy manipulates Kat’s unequivocal love for her son to exert his anger and elicit control. Jessie [Wallace] and Sonny’s [Kendall] performances have thoughtfully portrayed the complex realities of child-to-parent abuse with compassion and understanding, and the storyline will demonstrate how Tommy’s behaviour affects their relationship and the wider Slater-Moon family as a whole.

"To ensure we accurately and sensitively portray the realities of child-to-parent abuse, we have worked alongside Family Based Solutions, PEGS and NSPCC as well as other experts in the field."

Jason Phasouliotis, Secondary Age Lead Practitioner at Family Based Solutions added: "We’re proud to be working alongside EastEnders on this storyline to bring to light a critical and often overlooked issue: child-to-parent abuse (CPA). Throughout our time working together, EastEnders has shown a deep commitment to portray this sensitive topic with the seriousness it deserves, and we hope this storyline will resonate with families experiencing CPA to encourage them to reach out for support."

Will Alfie Moon (Shane Richie, left) discover what his son has been doing to the love of his life, Kat? BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Additionally, Michelle John, Director at PEGS, said: "This storyline is a critical turning point for those experiencing child-to-parent abuse. By EastEnders showing the reality of child-to-parent abuse (CPA), not only will it shine a light on CPA, but we hope it will encourage important discussions and raise awareness of the situations parental figures are facing across the UK and further afield.

"PEGS was privileged to work alongside EastEnders and provide insight, guidance and support for the team. It was clear from our first conversation that the scriptwriters wanted to ensure the storyline came across in a way that was real but with respect and compassion for those who have or who are experiencing this form of abuse.

"We hope that will encourage parents, carers or guardians to come forward and seek support."

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

