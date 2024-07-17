EastEnders’ Matt Di Angelo wants to see more Wicks return to Albert Square

Earlier this year in EastEnders , The Six framed evil Dean Wicks for the murder of Keanu Taylor (Danny Walters) and despite professing his innocence, he finds himself in prison – but there are plenty of other crimes he needs to pay for.

Matt Di Angelo “would love” to see the return of Carly Wicks in Albert Square as his character finds himself in prison for a crime he did not commit.

Dean’s return to Walford was an unwelcome one, but he began to gain sympathy as his sick daughter, Jade Masood (Elizabeth Green), arrived in tow. But after tampering with her medication, Jade told Dean to rot in hell and spat at him before walking away.

Now, Dean has no one in his corner, but there are a couple of characters off-screen who could make a return.

Notably, Dean’s mother – Shirley Carter – is no longer in Walford after actress Linda Henry took an extended break from the show. But Dean has a sister, Carly, who actress Kellie Shirley would love to reprise.

BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

“A lot is happening for that family,” Shirley said in an exclusive interview with RadioTimes.com. When asked if she would ever return to the role, Shirley said: “Come on”, before nodding.

“I absolutely loved playing that role and I feel very nostalgic for it. Matt is still a really good mate of mine and I’m really grateful just to that show. I learned so much as a young actress.”

When questioned if he would like to see Carly Wicks making a return to the Square, Di Angelo – while in attendance at Soap Awards 2024 sponsored by Inspired Villages – said: “I would love to see that. I think through the things that have transpired, any time I’m on the Square it’s never an easy ride. I love Kellie [Shirley] and the character she played and I would love to see her back.”

The Soap Awards 2024, sponsored by Inspired Villages, took place on 13th July. Find out more about the winners!

