EastEnders' Danny Walters knew Keanu would be killed off "for a long time"
Keanu was killed off at Christmas.
Christmas Day on EastEnders in 2023 was one to remember, with Keanu Taylor (played by Danny Walters) killed off in an epic twist that very few saw coming.
However, Walters was always aware he would be departing in such a manner, having revealed to us at the RadioTimes.com Soap Awards 2024 sponsored by Inspired Villages that he had to keep a big secret for a very long time.
Speaking ahead of his win for Best Exit, Walters said: "I'd known the story was coming for a long time. But what was difficult was not being able to tell my fellow colleagues and co-stars, because there was only a select few that had known about the storyline.
"It was very difficult to sit in the green room and not tell them about the storyline and what was happening to my character! But I think it paid off in the end, because the shock at the end of Christmas Day was worth it - and was quite explosive."
Walters went on to reflect on how Keanu's character changed, particularly in his final episode, when he attacked Sharon.
"The only thing that Keanu ever wanted was to be a dad and to have a son; as soon as that was taken away from him, his whole purpose and his character completely changed within a split second.
"So, I think it was a side of Keanu we saw, it was quite a vulnerable side, that was scared, that feared losing his child.
"It was such a whirlwind of emotions that was going on with Keanu at that time in the stairwell in The Vic that he just lost character - that's when the character is at his lowest point.
"It was very out of character, but I think it was needed for that story," Walters concluded.
Later that night, Walters scooped the award for Best Exit at the RadioTimes.com Soap Awards, which took place in Manchester on 13th July 2024.
Find out the full list of winners from the night, which saw EastEnders emerge with the most accolades.
