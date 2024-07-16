The BBC One soap has confirmed that the roguish David will be back in Walford over a decade after his last appearance.

The character originally appeared from 1993 to 1996 before subsequent appearances in 2012 and then from 2013 to 2014.

David is famously the son of Pat Butcher (Pam St. Clement) and Pete Beale (Peter Dean), the half-brother of both Ian Beale (Adam Woodyatt) and Simon Wicks (Nick Berry), the former lover of Ian’s wife Cindy Beale (Michelle Collins), and the father of fellow Walford icon Bianca Jackson (Patsy Palmer) and his children with former wife Lorraine Wicks (Jacqueline Leonard) – Joe (Paul Nicholls) and Karen Wicks.

In his most recent stint in Walford, David had a romantic reconciliation with Bianca’s mother and his childhood sweetheart, Carol Jackson (Lindsey Coulson) amid her journey with breast cancer and they became engaged, however, their romance broke down as their wedding fell apart.

So, what could bring roguish David back to the Square and could we see him reunite with his daughter Bianca? Whatever it is, David has long been at the top of many a dream returnees list – including our own.

Discussing his return as David Wicks after a decade away, actor Michael French said: “I feel honoured to be asked to reprise the role of David Wicks once again. It may only be a brief visit, but we know from his past that David never fails to create a lot of drama in a very short time.”

Meanwhile, executive producer Chris Clenshaw added: “David Wicks is undoubtedly one of EastEnders’ most beloved rogues, and we are thrilled to welcome the talented Michael French back to the legendary role as we lead up to the show’s 40th anniversary. David’s character was never shy of drama during his previous stints, and I can assure you this return will be no different.”

The return of David Wicks is the latest return to EastEnders following the surprise return of Jane Beale (Laurie Brett) and the recent announcement of a return for murderous Chrissie Watts (played by Tracy-Ann-Oberman).

Who else will we see make a return to Walford ahead of the 40th anniversary next February?

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

