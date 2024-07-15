Jane's most notable storyline was, of course, the Who Killed Lucy Beale plot, and in an explosive live instalment for EastEnders' 30th anniversary, Jane confessed to covering up adoptive son Bobby's (then played by Eliot Carrington) murder of his big sister Lucy.

Now, Jane is set to be reunited with a grown-up Bobby, as played by Clay Milner Russell, and in an interview shared with RadioTimes.com and other press, Brett promises that the reunion between mother and son is "beautiful".

But the biggest drama to come is Jane's showdown with Lucy's mother Cindy - and there are fireworks on the way!

Read on as Brett talks us through what brought her back to the BBC soap, and how it feels to be working with co-stars Adam Woodyatt (Ian) and Thomas Law (Peter) once more.

It’s been seven years since Jane was last seen in EastEnders. What was it like to be back on the show for a short stint?

"I was quite nervous on the first day, thinking, 'Gosh, do I remember how to be Jane?' But even though I was nervous, I’d had quite a lot of time to think about it, having had the scripts for a while, so it was just about getting back into the swing of it.

"When I walked on set and saw Adam (Woodyatt) and Michelle (Collins), and also our director Karl Neilson, who directed the live episode in 2015, plus loads of the crew that I knew, all my worries melted away. There were so many familiar faces who were so welcoming. So, about half an hour in, it was like I’d never been away."

How did you react when you were asked to return?

"It’s been so long since we last saw Jane that I was keen to know what the story would be to bring her back. So, I had a meeting with Chris Clenshaw (executive producer), and he laid out the story for me and why they’d love me to be a part of it. By the end of that chat, I was in.

"I was excited to work with Adam again, as well as Michelle and Clay. It was also great to be reunited with Thomas Law, who I’ve known since he was a child – although these days, I have to look up to speak to Tom, and I’m tall myself! It was just lovely."

Cindy and Jane go head-to-head! BBC

Jane comes face-to-face with Cindy for the first time ever this week. How does she feel at that moment?

"It is a bit of a shock! They’ve never met before, but Jane knows an awful lot more about Cindy than Cindy knows about Jane because of all those years she spent with the Beale kids.

"So, Jane is sideswiped by Cindy, but she’s also a bit indignant, thinking, 'What are you doing in my house?' Seeing Cindy is almost like seeing a ghost for Jane. Jane’s head is spinning, which is only natural, given how bizarre this situation is."

Can we expect lots of drama between them?

"There is a lot of drama, certainly, between these two women! But they are both mothers - funnily enough, of the same children - and most mothers would do anything for their kids.

"What Jane did in that terrible moment with Lucy is unfathomable, but before that, she spent 15 years being a great mum to Cindy’s kids.

"Cindy is angry with Jane, and she also feels guilty that she wasn’t there, so she’s lashing out for all sorts of different reasons. They have both made mistakes, and they both know that, so it’s quite complex."

What's it like for Jane to come face-to-face with Bobby again?

"The minute Jane sees Bobby, it’s almost like an out-of-body experience for her. The whole world stops, and all she can see is him. Her heart is exploding with love, and everything else fades to black. It’s a beautiful moment.

"I think there are a few scenes that are going to make people cry. No matter what Bobby has done to Jane in the past, a mother will always forgive. You only have to look at Dot and Nick back in the day to see that’s true."

Jane and Bobby are reunited. BBC

Was it fun to work with Adam again?

"It was! We did a play together only a couple of years ago, and we travelled and performed together, so we haven’t been apart as long as Ian and Jane. It was joyous because I find working with Adam really easy and we have a sixth sense of where we are going with our scenes."

Did you and Michelle enjoy working together?

"We did, and we didn’t stop laughing. Michelle and I get on so well, and we are very similar women off-screen. Michelle is nothing like Cindy, and I’m nothing like Jane, but we are very similar creatures to each other in many different respects.

"On-screen, it was like the new Pat and Peggy with Cindy and Jane, because the dynamic was very old-school, but Michelle and I kept getting the giggles."

We're sure Cindy (Michelle Collins, front) will have some harsh words for Jane and vice versa! BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Can you tease what the audience should expect from Jane’s return?

"It’s going to be intense, exciting and emotional!"

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

