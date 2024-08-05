With Linda due to testify at Dean's trial for the murder of Keanu Taylor (Danny Walters) - who was actually killed by her on Christmas Day - she's been turning back and forth to alcohol to cope with her turmoil.

In the café, Keanu's sister Bernie Taylor (Clair Norris) told Linda and her son Johnny Carter (Charlie Suff) that the trial couldn't come soon enough. Meanwhile, Linda was being watched by a mysterious man!

Linda's mum Elaine Peacock (Harriet Thorpe) offered to cover the bar at The Queen Vic, and upstairs, an overwhelmed Linda searched for a drink. But she was interrupted by Fraser (Greg Esplin), who introduced himself as a contact of Dean's.

Fraser told Linda that if she retracted her false statement about seeing Dean moving Keanu's body, then Dean would confess to raping her 10 years ago.

Linda held firm that she had been telling the truth about the night of the murder, but Fraser insisted that he believed Dean was innocent.

As Fraser tried to intimidate Linda, Elaine walked in and furiously threw him out - but not before Fraser continued to taunt Linda over her lies.

Elaine urged Linda to report the incident to the police, but Johnny and Linda were desperate to contain the situation and protect Linda's secret.

Johnny explained to a wavering Linda that there was no guarantee that Dean would stick to his side of this deal, and Linda promised that she would be taking to the stand in court as planned.

But once alone, Linda turned back to alcohol to numb her distress. Will she decide to accept Dean and Fraser's offer, or can she stay strong and have her attacker sent down for good?

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

