Soon after, he was threatened by her suspicious mother Brenda Collins (Nichola McAuliffe), who had never trusted Reiss throughout his marriage to Debbie.

Meanwhile, Reiss's pregnant partner Sonia Fowler (Natalie Cassidy) was angry that he continued to tell lies about his finances, after admitting to her that he had stolen funds from Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) and Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean).

Amid Reiss's struggle to access the life insurance payout, Sonia was eventually won over, and when she brought up the subject of marriage, Reiss took her seriously.

After toying with selling Debbie's ring, Reiss ultimately opted to use it to propose to Sonia, who delightfully accepted - despite it not fitting her properly, and despite the fact that the ring belonged to his late wife!

In upcoming scenes, Sonia and Reiss are thrilled to be engaged - but given Debbie's death, and the gossip among the locals, they agree to keep the news quiet for now.

As Reiss worries about the post-mortem results, Eve Unwin (Heather Peace) spots Reiss with Debbie's old wedding ring in the café. When he reveals his engagement to Sonia, Eve encourages Reiss to celebrate regardless of gossips.

But later, Reiss panics when Phil demands a return on his 'investment' within 24 hours, leading him to tell Sonia another big fib. Will Reiss be caught out - by Phil, or by the police?

EastEnders airs these scenes on Monday 5th August.

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

