Dying Nish had another run-in with Priya Nandra-Hart (Sophie Khan Levy), who was desperate to support son Davinder 'Nugget' Gulati (Juhaim Rasul Choudhury) as he was taken to another kidney dialysis appointment.

Nish and Nugget's father Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara) banned Priya from being involved, as Nish had convinced the whole family that Priya slept with him for money.

Nugget's best friend Denzel Danes (Jaden Ladega) witnessed the latest row, and Priya enlisted his help to sneak her into the hospital – knowing that Denzel would appreciate a rare chance to spend time with Nugget after his role in the latter's steroid-induced illness.

Priya told Denzel that she didn't blame him for what had happened to Nugget, explaining that she had made plenty of mistakes of her own. She urged Denzel to join forces with her so they could both visit Nugget, so long as Denzel put in a good word for her.

At his appointment, Nugget was fed up with Ravi and Nish's fussing, and sent them away for refreshments. While he was alone, Denzel appeared; but the smile was wiped from Nugget's face when Priya followed close behind.

Giving his mum a cold reception, Nugget declared Priya to be a "snake". Priya kept calm as she assured her son that Nish was lying about her, and Nugget relented enough to update her on his health, which remained poor.

They were interrupted by Nish, and he and Ravi furiously confronted Priya. Tempers flared as Priya reminded the men that Nugget needed all his family around him; but Ravi ordered Denzel out, while Nish quietly threatened that he would make sure Priya never saw either of her kids again.

Later, an odd conversation with Denzel about taking the right opportunity to make someone listen gave Priya an idea. She arranged to be in charge of the Minute Mart, luring Nish over with a fake electrics problem.

Priya then handcuffed Nish in the backroom, ordering him to admit he never had sex with her, while she filmed him for evidence.

Nish refused to comply, and when he demanded she give him his medication, Priya placed it out of his reach before leaving him trapped overnight.

But when his oblivious ex-wife Suki (Balvinder Sopal) and son Vinny (Shiv Jalota) let themselves into the shop, freely discussing their ongoing plot to rinse Nish of all his assets, Nish was suddenly in the know about their devious dealings. How exactly will Nish handle this betrayal?

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.