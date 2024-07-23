Elsewhere, Chelsea Fox (Zaraah Abrahams) and Bernie Taylor (Clair Norris) face a new struggle when they are blindsided by news from evil Gray Atkins (Toby-Alexander Smith).

Read on for all your EastEnders spoilers from 29th July - 1st August 2024.

4 EastEnders spoilers next week

1. Priya Nandra-Hart takes revenge on Nish Panesar

Nish is not happy to see Priya. BBC

Nish enjoys being the centre of attention with sons Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara) and Vinny Panesar (Shiv Jalota), but sidelines Vinny when the latter tries to get involved in a business deal.

Vinny vents to mum Suki Panesar (Balvinder Sopal) as the pair continue to plot over the family empire. Suki advises her son to be bold to earn Nish's respect, so Vinny gatecrashes a meeting at Walford East, in a bid to charm the potential client and impress Nish.

But Priya disrupts the meeting by launching into a tirade against Nish, and this leads Vinny to throw Priya out of the house to win Nish's trust. Suki questions his methods, but Vinny insists this will win Nish round.

Priya is shunned by daughter Avani Nandra-Hart (Aaliyah James) and goes to Martin Fowler (James Bye) for help, while Vinny reports his actions to an impressed Nish.

Priya is desperate to be by son Davinder 'Nugget' Gulati's (Juhaim Rasul Choudhury) side at the hospital for his dialysis session, but Ravi blocks her access. So she teams up with Denzel Danes (Jaden Ladega) to sneak her in, but they are caught out by Ravi and Nish.

A big row ensues, and later, Priya's desperation leads to drastic measures when she lures Nish to the Minute Mart. Handcuffing Nish and demanding that he films a video taking back his lie that they slept together, will Priya get what she wants?

As the week continues, Nish asks Avani to help him find a woman online, telling his granddaughter that the person is an old friend of Suki's. What is Nish planning now?

2. Alfie Moon steps in over Tommy Moon's behaviour

Alfie takes a hard line with Tommy. BBC

Kat Slater (Jessie Wallace) is at her wits' end with Tommy, so Alfie suggests she takes a holiday and he'll look after the kids. But Kat insists she needs to be there to handle Tommy, and it seems she is proven right when he is rough with the twins and she's forced to step in.

Kat confides in Alfie about her fears for Tommy, and he vows to help her, taking a hard line with their son as a different tactic. Tommy agrees to behave after Alfie explains that he's trying to convince Kat to have a holiday, and Alfie's pleased with their progress when Tommy plays nice with Kat.

Later, Alfie decides to host a mini-Olympics in the Square, but has to persuade Tommy to participate by offering a cash prize for the winner. Has Tommy turned a corner?

3. Callum Highway horrified by assumption over Johnny Carter friendship

Callum panics over Billy's comment BBC

Kathy Cotton (Gillian Taylforth), Ian Beale (Adam Woodyatt) and Lexi Pearce (Isabella Brown) go to America to visit Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden) in prison, but Ben's husband Callum is saddened not to be joining them as he can't get time off from work.

Johnny plans to cheer Callum up, trying to get him to let off some steam, but Callum insists he's not in the mood. Callum is further upset when he misses a call from Ben, so Honey Mitchell (Emma Barton) persuades him to join her for a drink.

The pair have a heart-to-heart, and Honey advises Callum that life is for living. She encourages him to have a night out with Johnny, and Callum is soon gearing up to do exactly that.

But then Billy Mitchell (Perry Fenwick) makes a comment that it hasn't taken him long to move on! Callum is horrified at the implication that he would ever move on from Ben. How will he react?

4. Shock news from killer Gray Atkins

Gray is selling the house! BBC

Chelsea isn't happy to be working for Penny Branning (Kitty Castledine), who is revelling in being her boss at Peggy's. But things only get worse for Chelsea when she and housemate Bernie see a 'For Sale' sign going up at their home.

They soon discover that Chelsea's ex-husband, Gray, is selling up, meaning that Chelsea and co will soon be homeless! Back in 2022, Gray was jailed for the murders of Chantelle (Jessica Plummer), the wife he abused for years, as well as Kush Kazemi (Davood Ghadami) and Tina Carter (Luisa Bradshaw-White).

After overcoming Gray's brutal attempt to kill her too, Chelsea set up home with a group of friends and little Jordan, the young son she had with Gray. What will she do now?

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

