Earlier this week, Priya offered to make dying Nish's final months a more pleasurable experience, if Nish agreed to provide for her and her children, Davinder 'Nugget' Gulati (Juhaim Rasul Choudhury) and Avani Nandra-Hart (Aaliyah James).

Nugget spotted Priya and Nish kissing through the window moments before collapsing, ending up in hospital due to the serious impact his steroid use had on his body.

Denzel Danes (Jaden Ladega) was arrested for buying the drugs and giving them to Nugget, but Nugget refused to speak against his best friend, despite dad Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara) pleading with him to tell the police the truth.

Denzel looked likely to receive an official caution, and apologised to Nugget for giving him the steroids. In turn, Nugget came clean about making a pass at Denzel's ex, Amy Mitchell (Ellie Dadd).

Later, Denzel delivered some harsh words to concerned father Howie Danes (Delroy Atkinson). But in powerful scenes, Howie drew from the inner-strength that partner Kim Fox (Tameka Empson) reminded him was his biggest asset, and comforted his son as he vowed to stand by him.

Meanwhile, Nish also tried to coax Nugget into talking, but Nugget revealed that he had witnessed Nish and Priya's cosy moment. Nugget ordered his grandfather to stop nagging him over the police, or he would expose what he knew.

Instead of complying with this ultimatum, Nish urged Priya to commit to being with him; but with Ravi looking to become a proper family with Priya and their kids, Priya rejected Nish and took back her original offer.

Nish turned nasty once more, claiming that he never planned to give her any money anyway. He then told Ravi that Priya had slept with him for money – even though the pair had never actually had their fling! Nish revealed that Nugget had seen him with Priya, lying that Priya had been manipulating him for weeks.

Ravi believed Nish's story, and packed daughter Avani's bags. When Priya returned home and faced Ravi's accusations, Priya made clear that Nish was lying about the extent of her actions, but admitted that she had made Nish an offer.

As Ravi branded Priya a gold-digger and shamed her in front of Avani, Nish and Suki Panesar (Balvinder Sopal), Avani agreed to move in with Ravi, leaving Priya feeling broken and alone.

It's been a traumatic week for Priya, with Khan Levy putting in a particularly strong performance. Can Priya convince Ravi that Nish is up to his old tricks?

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.