When Davinder 'Nugget' Gulati (Juhaim Rasul Choudhury) collapsed in pain, hospital doctors revealed that he had been taking steroids, and his organs were now failing.

Nugget eventually regained consciousness, and mum Priya Nandra-Hart (Sophie Khan Levy) and dad Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara) were joined at his bedside by the extended family. He refused to admit that he had been using the drugs, while at home, Denzel was stunned to hear the news.

Ravi took his distress and frustration out on Eve Unwin (Heather Peace), but realised he was acting out as he offered her an overdue apology for trying to kill her last year!

More like this

Eve agreed to call a truce, but there was more worrying news when Ravi and Priya were warned that Nugget might need dialysis, and that the hospital had alerted social services to the situation.

The police arrived, asking the parents to persuade Nugget to reveal the supplier of the steroids. Everyone was oblivious that Denzel had been the one buying the drugs online, and Nugget slipped up in his story as he kept his friend's name out of it.

Ravi could tell that his son was protecting someone, and back in Albert Square, Denzel covered his tracks as he caught up with his friends, and denied using steroids when ex-girlfriend Amy Mitchell (Ellie Dadd) accused him.

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

When Amy and the group visited Nugget – minus Denzel – Nugget apologised for lying about Amy making a pass at him, promising to tell Denzel that it was his mistake. Outside Nugget's room, Nish Panesar (Navin Chowdhry) reminded Priya of their deal, and she tried to keep him at bay.

Meanwhile, Ravi spiralled as he vented at Zack Hudson (James Farrar) for not making him listen to his concerns sooner. Zack condemned the pressure young boys were under, while Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) pointed out that Ravi's six-pack and muscles had probably been enough to make Nugget want to get fit by using the wrong methods.

Denzel's dad Howie Danes (Delroy Atkinson) searched for his son; while Zack found Denzel hiding out at the Boxing Den, and finally coaxed the truth out of him, as Denzel revealed it had all started when he couldn't protect Yolande Trueman (Angela Wynter) from some teenage thugs.

Zack brought Denzel to see Priya and Ravi, and Ravi was incensed when the lad confessed that he gave Nugget the steroids. With police detectives still around, Ravi told them that Denzel was the supplier they were looking for. What will happen to Denzel?

Anyone identifying with Nugget and Denzel's story can find help via WithYou, which offers support on mental health and the dependency on alcohol and drugs.

Read more:

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.