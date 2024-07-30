Coming face-to-face with his parents-in-law Brenda (Nichola McAuliffe) and Hugh Collins (Michael Bertenshaw) in the aftermath of his murder of wife Debbie (Jenny Meier), Reiss was quizzed on what had brought about Debbie's 'sudden' death.

But when Reiss's pregnant partner Sonia Fowler (Natalie Cassidy) offered her condolences, and Brenda asked who she was, Reiss lied that Sonia was just his landlady.

Back at Sonia's house, it was clear that Hugh was a kind man, while Brenda was rather prickly.

Meanwhile, in a private chat in the kitchen, Reiss explained to Sonia that he couldn't bring himself to reveal the true nature of their relationship to Hugh and Brenda. But when Reiss and Sonia embraced after he promised there would be no more lies, Brenda caught them in the act.

Hugh was understanding, but Brenda refused to offer Reiss her blessing, suggesting that he had never really loved Debbie.

The atmosphere only worsened when Sonia pointed out that she and Reiss had visited Debbie regularly, while Brenda and Hugh hadn't been seen at the care home themselves.

A frank conversation revealed Hugh and Brenda's sadness over Debbie's situation, and when questioned over the outstanding care home fees, Reiss lied to Hugh that there was simply a misunderstanding with the bank.

Reiss and Sonia later made an appearance at her ex-husband Martin Fowler's (James Bye) birthday bash, while Hugh and Brenda popped into the café, where they overheard Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean) and Teddy Mitchell (Roland Manookian) discussing Reiss's use of Debbie's money for IVF treatment with Sonia.

Brenda was quick to confront Reiss, revealing to Sonia that she had put her own money into Debbie's account, so Reiss had stolen from her as well as her beloved daughter.

While Hugh found out that Sonia and Reiss were expecting, and mourned the fact that he would never be a grandfather, Reiss told Brenda he would pay her back.

But Brenda wasn't interested in the cash, saying she knew that Reiss wasn't as sweet and kind as he claimed to be - and revealed that Debbie herself had been reluctant to be near Reiss before suffering her stroke.

McAuliffe gave a scene-stealing performance as her alter ego coolly warned Reiss that she was going to tell the police about the money, and declared that she expected the authorities to dig up even more sinister information on him.

With Brenda rightly suspicious of Reiss, is he set to be exposed by the mother of his victim?

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

