Now, the actors behind The Six – Lacey Turner (Stacey Slater), Balvinder Sopal (Suki Panesar), Kellie Bright (Linda Carter), Letitia Dean (Sharon Watts), Diane Parish (Denise Fox) and Gillian Taylforth (Kathy Beale) – have sent a message thanking the fans... and teasing more to come from the storyline.

You can watch the thank you video at the top of this page.

In the video, Turner, Sopal, Bright, Parish and Taylforth are seen on the set of the Queen Vic, shouting: "Thank you to everyone who voted!"

Bright then says: "Thank you so much from all of us. That includes Tish (Letitia Dean), who can't be here right at this minute, she's filming next door, but we really are chuffed to bits."

"We loved telling this story, and it's not over yet, but this is for everybody who worked on this in EastEnders. There are so many people behind the scenes, people that you don't ever see but who really made this happen, and we are just the cherry on top of the cake, aren't we girls? But thank you, honestly, it means a lot, we really do appreciate it, thank you."

The other four then add a final: "Thank you!"

At the BAFTA TV Awards earlier this year, Parish said that they would be "coming back to The Six later on", teasing "more angst, more tears".

Meanwhile, Turner added that "they'll be up to something, I promise you that".

The RadioTimes.com Soap Awards 2024, sponsored by Inspired Villages, took place on 13th July. Find out more about the winners!

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

