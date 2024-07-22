Reiss has been up to his eyes in debt for months, as he and partner Sonia Fowler (Natalie Cassidy) went ahead with another attempt at IVF treatment.

But with Reiss using money belonging to his wife Debbie (Jenny Meier), who lives in an unresponsive state in a care home due to suffering a stroke, his actions are haunting him.

The care facility contacted Reiss to chase up another payment, while Sonia remained oblivious to his latest dilemma and confided in Kathy Cotton (Gillian Taylforth) that she was too nervous to do a pregnancy test after previously learning she had a blighted ovum.

Kathy encouraged Sonia to do the test, just as Reiss visited Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean) to lie that she had some outstanding payments due.

But with the reminder of Keanu Taylor's (Danny Walters) murder affecting Sharon, who is also secretly hiding the truth of his demise, Reiss backtracked, offering to find a loop hole instead.

Reiss went to see Debbie, confiding his guilt over his behaviour and the mess he had got himself into, made worse by scamming Sharon and lying to Sonia.

When he arrived home, Sonia revealed the news that she was expecting a baby, and Reiss's stress was momentarily eased by their shared joy.

But as his troubles took over once more, Reiss left Sonia hurt when he played down their chances of having a successful pregnancy. Reiss tried to make amends, but in doing so, came clean about how much he owed the care home and the fact that they were threatening to move Debbie out.

Sonia was upset by Reiss's ongoing dishonesty, and in a bid to put things right, he turned up at Sharon's door to tell her there was no way out of paying up.

Insisting that Sharon must transfer £13,500 into the business account, it looks like Reiss is going ahead with his con.

Will Sharon wise up in time?

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.