There's drama between Cindy Beale (Michelle Collins) and Junior Knight (Micah Balfour), just as Kim Fox (Tameka Empson) returns and concern grows for Denise Fox (Diane Parish) and Denzel Danes (Jaden Ladega).

Finally, Stevie Mitchell (Alan Ford) hopes to unite the men of Albert Square on Father's Day.

Read on for all your EastEnders spoilers from 10th - 13th June 2024.

6 EastEnders spoilers next week

1. Linda Carter and Sharon Watts struggle over Keanu Taylor's funeral

Sharon tries to stay strong. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

As Father's Day looms, Elaine Peacock (Harriet Thorpe) and Johnny Carter (Charlie Suff) rally around Linda as she becomes emotional about her beloved Mick (Danny Dyer).

They decide to plan a Father's Day event at The Queen Vic, but Linda is rocked when Bernie Taylor (Clair Norris) reveals that Keanu's funeral is taking place that very week, and asks to host the wake in the pub. Elaine agrees, oblivious to the fact that Linda is Keanu's killer!

Linda turns back to the bottle, but is interrupted by a worried Johnny, and Linda lies that she's going to find Sharon and give her the news about the funeral. Bernie beats her to it, speaking to Sharon just as Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) asks for access to their son Albie.

Sharon is shocked when Johnny reveals that Linda already knew, but the pair are interrupted by a crash in the barrel store, where they find a drunk Linda. Johnny and Sharon take desperate measures to sober Linda up, and Sharon has a heart-to-heart with Kathy Cotton (Gillian Taylforth) before vowing to help Linda, booking her into an AA meeting.

At the meeting, Sharon pales when Linda ignores her advice and decides to speak. What does she say? Later, Linda keeps busy preparing for Keanu's wake, but it's clear she's not coping. Linda offers to help Sharon tell Albie about Keanu, but Sharon covers.

Following some advice from Martin Fowler (James Bye), Sharon finally tells Albie about Keanu's death, and after a touching gesture from Ollie Carter (Harry Farr), Sharon decides to attend the funeral for her son's sake.

Sharon attempts to pay her respects at the ceremony, and Kathy and Linda hold a private memorial for Sharon at The Arches. But will the women be able to cope with the weight of their guilty secret?

2. Bianca Jackson gives Reiss Colwell an ultimatum

Will Bianca expose Reiss's lies? BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Things are tense as Reiss tries to support Sonia Fowler (Natalie Cassidy) under Bianca's disapproving glare, and Reiss becomes so desperate for money that he tells Kat Slater (Jessie Wallace) she didn't pay her February tax bill in the hope of securing some funds.

He soon regrets the idea, and Bianca senses something is up after speaking to Kat and Jay Brown (Jamie Borthwick). Bianca follows Reiss to the care home and hears him asking wife Debbie's permission to borrow more money, but Reiss panics when he sees he's been caught red-handed.

Bianca is horrified and gives Reiss an ultimatum - he must tell Sonia the truth or she will. Kat later spots that Bianca is upset, and the pair head to The Albert, but will Reiss confess or will Bianca be forced to intervene?

3. Tension for Cindy Beale and Junior Knight

Junior trains Ian before an encounter with Cindy. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Cindy puts Ian Beale (Adam Woodyatt) on a new fitness regime and sends him to the Boxing Den with their son Peter (Thomas Law). But when Peter leaves to see Lauren Branning (Jacqueline Jossa), George Knight's (Colin Salmon) son Junior trains Ian.

Cindy and Junior bring an injured Ian home, but Cindy orders Junior out. Ian plays up his symptoms, but Cindy soon comes to a realisation about Junior when Ian corroborates his story.

Cindy heads to the gym to apologise, and shares a heated encounter with Junior. Cindy heads back home to seduce Ian, but what does Junior's presence mean for the Beales?

4. Setback for traumatised Yolande Trueman

Yolande is distressed by Levi's disappearance. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Yolande is worried by Levi's (Mark Akintimehin) lack of communication, and tries to find out his whereabouts from Chelsea Fox (Zaraah Abrahams).

Yolande and Patrick Trueman (Rudolph Walker) are delighted when Chelsea asks them to be Jordan's godparents, but the happy moment is short-lived when Chelsea reveals that Levi has left Walford.

Levi had taken Yolande's allegations of Pastor Clayton seriously after Clayton sexually assaulted her, and promised to investigate. Does Levi's sudden absence mean that he, and Yolande, have been silenced? Will she ever get justice?

Anyone affected by Yolande's story can find support via End Violence Against Women Coalition and Hourglass. Hourglass also has a helpline on 0808 808 8141.

You can also visit the website for Rape Crisis and contact by calling Rape Crisis's 23/7 support line on 0808 500 2222.

5. Kim Fox returns as concern grows for Denise Fox and Denzel Danes

Denzel and Denise have been struggling. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Denzel and Davinder 'Nugget' Gulati (Juhaim Rasul Choudhury) invite friends from the gym back to the house for a party, but Howie Danes (Delroy Atkinson) and Kim Fox return just as the event gets out of hand.

Denzel is interrogated by Howie and Kim after his party, but Chelsea covers for him. In The Vic, though, Chelsea becomes suspicious by his behaviour when Denzel leaves the family gathering.

Kim also berates Yolande and Patrick for leaving Denzel alone as they, too, return from their holiday. Howie struggles to reconnect with his son, and when Denzel meets with influencer Ebony, they are interrupted by Howie and a humiliated Denzel storms off.

Will Howie, or Chelsea, work out what is troubling Denzel, who is secretly using steroids in his strict fitness regime?

Denise later tells Kim about her breakdown, but she refuses to explain what was behind it when Kim quizzes her. Of course, viewers know that Denise's involvement in Keanu's murder led her to suffer with her mental health earlier this year.

Anyone identifying with Denzel's story can find help via With You, which offers support on mental health and the dependency on alcohol and drugs.

6. Stevie Mitchell plans a special event

Mo urges Stevie not to give up. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

After being spurned by son Billy Mitchell (Perry Fenwick), Stevie takes advice from Mo Harris (Laila Morse) and plans a Walford Father's Day fishing trip.

Stevie tries to recruit the local men for his fishing trip, but will they be interested? And might Billy see his father's efforts and thaw towards him?

