As a new week began, Cindy was horrified to learn that Anna (Molly Rainford), the daughter she shares with George, had been mugged in the Square. Cindy marched over to The Queen Vic, insisting that Anna should report her attacker to the police.

When Cindy brought police detective Jack Branning (Scott Maslen) along to take a statement, Anna refused, even as a worried George protested.

After Cindy was called into Beales' Eels on the ruse of a work emergency, Ian Beale (Adam Woodyatt) was keen to make amends for mum Kathy Cotton's (Gillian Taylforth) endless digs at Cindy after their recent showdown, and he apologised with a typically cheap bunch of flowers.

Cindy made it clear that Ian wasn't her priority, and sought help from Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) as she and George asked for the gym CCTV footage to catch Anna's mugger.

The footage wasn't enough to help identify the man, and Cindy later visited George in a bid to get closer to him.

The pair shared a drink, and Cindy continued her attempts to recapture the magic between her and George.

The chemistry between them was off the scale, but George remained loyal to fiancée Elaine Peacock (Harriet Thorpe) despite their separation.

Anna was surprised to find her mum and dad together when she went to speak to George, and he and Cindy were proud when Anna revealed she had just been to the police to report her ordeal.

After Anna headed off, Cindy tried to get George to have another drink with her, but he resisted temptation and led her to the front door, keen to avoid any prying eyes.

In one last intense moment, Cindy and George locked eyes, and it looked like they might share another kiss - but instead, George said goodnight and watched Cindy walk away. Nearby, Junior clocked the encounter, but what will he do next?

Cindy refuses to give up in the aftermath, organising a family movie night with George, Anna and their other daughter Gina (Francesca Henry).

Cindy has a row with Ian, and as Ian tries to smooth things over with a romantic meal, Cindy is dressed to impress as she returns to see George. Will she reel George in?

