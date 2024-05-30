Nish has been disowned by his family after another ruthless round of emotional blackmail, this time using his terminal illness to try to win favour.

Having updated his will and sold the café back to Kathy Cotton (Gillian Taylforth) for £1 in retaliation, Nish was comically teased by Ian Beale (Adam Woodyatt), until Nish's elder son Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara) chased him off.

Younger son Vinny Panesar (Shiv Jalota) stood firm that he wasn't interested in reconciling with his father, declaring that Nish was already dead to him.

Meanwhile, Nish tried to persuade Ravi to join him for his hospital appointment later that day, with Nish insisting he just wanted to provide for his grandchildren, Ravi's kids Davinder 'Nugget' Gulati (Juhaim Rasul Choudhury) and Avani Nandra-Hart (Aaliyah James).

Ravi refused, but he was still torn over what to do for the best. Nish, however, continued his manipulations by bidding a pathetic goodbye to Nugget and Avani, laying it on thick about his condition.

Nugget and Avani urged Ravi to believe that Nish had changed, with Avani adding that she was desperate to keep hold of the stability Nish had offered her. Nugget pointed out that both Ravi and Nish had made mistakes, and vowed that if Ravi were as poorly as Nish was, Nugget wouldn't turn his back on him for anything.

At the hospital, Avani, Nugget and Ravi made a last-minute appearance just as Nish was called in to see his consultant – but Ravi made it clear he was doing this only for the kids, not for Nish's sake.

The doctor described how Nish's viral myocarditis diagnosis would take a toll on his body, adding that a transplant match was unlikely at this stage.

Nish broke into tears over having some of his family around him, but Vinny was later disgusted when Ravi suddenly announced that Nish was moving in with him.

Ravi urged his brother to see just how vulnerable Nish was, and Vinny ultimately went to speak to Nish, revealing that he had had a change of heart and wanted to be there for his dad after all. Nish was thrilled, while Vinny's mother Suki Panesar (Balvinder Sopal) confronted Vinny over choosing to support Nish.

But the clash was revealed to be a red herring, as once Suki and Vinny were alone, they discussed how Nish had fallen for his ruse.

The pair planned to get Nish to change his will so they could claim back their businesses, but can they pull it off? And how long before Nish works out what they're up to?

