After learning that Nish is in fact dying, and that this wasn't one of his schemes to worm his way back into the family, his ex-wife Suki (Balvinder Sopal) resolved to focus on her future with partner Eve Unwin (Heather Peace), and they celebrated Eve's birthday.

Meanwhile, Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara) ignored Nish's calls, while in the café, Nish told Bernie Taylor (Clair Norris) that he never pictured the place as his legacy.

Priya Nandra-Hart (Sophie Khan Levy), along with her and Ravi's kids Davinder 'Nugget' Gulati (Juhaim Rasul Choudhury) and Avani Nandra-Hart (Aaliyah James), wanted to give Nish a chance, while Suki, Eve, Ravi and Vinny (Shiv Jalota) used a family vote to ensure that Nish was blocked from the Panesars for good.

More like this

Nish then paid them a visit at the house, using his vulnerable situation to try and get some sympathy. Begging for forgiveness, Nish claimed he was a changed man.

But Vinny walked out, Ravi told Nish it was too late and Suki reminded him of how he had abused her.

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Ultimately, Nish was rejected and banned from seeing Nugget and Avani. He became breathless and ended up crying on the floor, with Suki and Eve convinced that Nish was trying to manipulate his grandchildren.

Despite standing firm, Ravi was clearly rattled by Nish's condition as he confided in Zack Hudson (James Farrar).

As Ravi described how he had never been good enough for his father, Zack admitted that he couldn't bear it if his daughter left him alone while he was ill, as Ravi was opting to do with Nish.

Licking his wounds, Nish plotted his next move, and it wasn't long before Bernie was faced with a 'For Sale' sign at the café!

Kathy Cotton (Gillian Taylforth) and Ian Beale (Adam Woodyatt) approached, and Nish revealed that he was selling the café back to Kathy for the grand total of £1!

Ravi was stunned to witness this, while Suki, Ravi and Vinny confronted Nish, and he coldly confirmed that he had rewritten his will. Due to their rejection, they would get nothing when he died - which was why he had got rid of the café for starters!

As EastEnders continues, Nish has an appointment with his consultant, while Ravi continues to feel conflicted over recent events. Does Nish have another trick up his sleeve?

Read more:

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.