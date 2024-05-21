Cindy Beale (Michelle Collins) causes tension everywhere she goes, while her daughter Anna Knight (Molly Rainford) is targeted by a mugger.

Harvey Monroe (Ross Boatman) finds an unexpected friend and Freddie Slater's (Bobby Brazier) efforts fail.

Read on for all your EastEnders spoilers for 27th May - 30th May 2024.

More like this

5 EastEnders spoilers next week

1. Nish Panesar reveals he's dying

Ravi confronts Nish. BBC

Suki Panesar (Balvinder Sopal) and Eve Unwin (Heather Peace) are rattled when evil Nish turns up on their doorstep, saying that the solicitor sent both copies of the final divorce paperwork to him.

The Panesars agree to change the locks so Nish can't gain access to the house, but he manipulates granddaughter Avani Nandra-Hart (Aaliyah James) into letting him in.

Suki, Eve, Vinny Panesar (Shiv Jalota) and Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara) remain hostile, but Nish silences them all when he tells them he's dying!

The clan accuse Nish of lying and kick him out, but he insists he's being honest. Nish tries to convince Priya Nandra-Hart (Sophie Khan Levy), but Ravi intervenes, ordering him to stay away.

Nish later catches up with grandson Davinder 'Nugget' Gulati (Juhaim Rasul Choudhury), and begs him to hear him out. Ravi spots them and furiously shoves Nish, who falls over and is rushed to hospital.

As the week continues, it's Eve's birthday, but Nish dominates the conversation as Suki asks the family to vote on whether to let Nish back into their lives. Nish pleads his case, and everyone is shaken by the depths of his desperation.

In the moment, Ravi stands firm alongside Suki, but he's conflicted, especially when Avani and Nugget speak up for Nish. But there's another shock on the way, and Nish's decision rocks the Panesars.

Ravi struggles to stand firm when Nugget insists he'd never let his dad die alone, no matter what bad things Ravi had done. Nish has an appointment with his consultant at the hospital, but what will he find out? Can Nish be trusted?

2. Reunion for Peter Beale and Lauren Branning?

Peter defends Lauren. BBC

Peter tries to support Lauren, who bears the brunt of Cindy's spiteful comments. Lauren is appreciative of Peter's unconditional support and agrees to spend the evening with him.

At the Beales', Cindy is not impressed to see Lauren and upsets Peter by being hostile and rude to her. Peter then threatens to move out if his mum can't be civil to the mother of his child.

Lauren later thanks Peter for having her back during a difficult week, but might this pave the way for the pair to get back together?

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

3. Cindy Beale infuriates Elaine Peacock as Anna Knight is mugged

Ian learns the truth. BBC

Elaine Peacock (Harriet Thorpe) arranges a girls' night out with Anna and Gina Knight (Francesca Henry), reassuring them they always have a home at The Vic with her, despite her troubles with their dad George Knight (Colin Salmon).

George gets his hopes up when Elaine rings to ask him over, but she just wants him to cover the bar while she's out.

At Peggy's, Gina and Anna try to persuade Elaine to give George another chance, while at The Vic, he tries to cope with the busy rush single-handedly.

Anna and Gina are annoyed when Cindy comes into the club for a drink, so she heads to the pub instead. Seeing George struggling alone, Cindy offers her help, and the pair are soon back to their old Marbella routine.

Elaine is horrified when she returns to find Cindy lording it up behind the bar, and so she summons Ian Beale (Adam Woodyatt) to the pub and tells him about Cindy and George's kiss. How will Ian react?

Junior Knight (Micah Balfour) tries to make peace between Cindy and the girls by getting them all to meet him at Peggy's.

Gina and Anna struggle to forgive Cindy for causing chaos between George and Elaine. Then, as she and Gina queue at McKlunky's, Anna is terrified when a thug snatches her bag. Will she be okay?

Maya and Harvey bond. BBC

Jean Slater (Gillian Wright) tries to encourage a lonely Harvey to make some new friends, but this leads to a surprising outcome when he bumps into a woman called Maya (Bharti Patel) by mistake.

Harvey agrees to take her cab fare, and the pair hit it off as they're both avid Tottenham Hotspur fans. Later in the week, Martin Fowler (James Bye) agrees to meet Harvey for a pint, only to abandon him to look after troubled Zack Hudson (James Farrar).

Things look up when Maya arrives, and she's brought Harvey a vintage football programme. They chat happily about the game, and Harvey introduces Maya to Jean, who politely leaves them to it.

Jean joins a suspicious Kat Slater (Jessie Wallace). Can Maya be trusted?

5. Freddie Slater's matchmaking falls flat

Freddie tries to play Cupid. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Freddie tries to bring Kat and Alfie Moon (Shane Richie) together with a voucher for a couple's spa day, but Kat invites nan Big Mo Harris (Laila Morse) instead!

While Alfie clearly still loves Kat, and Kat cares deeply for him too, is the time right for them to reunite, or should Freddie give up before they catch on to his scheme?

Read more:

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.