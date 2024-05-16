When George's estranged son Junior (Micah Balfour) witnessed him looking cosy with Cindy Beale (Michelle Collins), he made his disapproval clear, while George insisted he loved Elaine.

At The Queen Vic, Junior refused to stick around, despite protests from George. Meanwhile, George's daughter Anna Knight (Molly Rainford) marvelled at Elaine's ability to paint on a smile and carry on, telling Elaine that George was lucky to have her.

Elaine later listened as daughter Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) confided that she was still hurting over soon-to-be-bride Whitney Dean's (Shona McGarty) past kiss with her beloved soulmate Mick (Danny Dyer), which was why she was avoiding the join hen and stag party.

More like this

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

But as Linda focused on how strong her bond had been with Mick in spite of everything, this gave Elaine food for thought over her own relationship, with George avoiding having a real conversation with her.

Alone with George at last, Elaine challenged him over how he had risked his life in underground fights earlier in the week, and urged him to talk to her. But George failed to open up, leading Elaine to blurt out her knowledge of his kiss with Cindy.

Elaine revealed that she had heard Cindy threatening George over the kiss, and George simply hadn't cared, which hurt Elaine more than the actual betrayal.

An emotional Elaine pointed out that she was always there for George, but now felt stupid as he was always running after Cindy.

As George pleaded to make amends, Elaine ordered him to leave, because she was worth more than the way he had been treating her. Is it all over between them for good?

Read more:

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.