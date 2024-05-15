EastEnders offers fresh hope for Kat Slater and Alfie Moon reunion in BBC iPlayer release
Tommy detected some obvious flirting...
*Warning: Contains spoilers for tonight's EastEnders episode (15th May 2024), currently available on BBC iPlayer.*
EastEnders has teased that a romantic reunion might still be on the cards for Kat Slater (Jessie Wallace) and Alfie Moon (Shane Richie).
With Kat and sons Tommy (Sonny Kendall), Bert (Elliot Briffett) and Ernie (Cody Briffett) now living with Alfie in his flat, the group met up in Walford East, as Alfie updated them on his treatment for Prostate cancer. It was good news as Alfie revealed that he had now officially finished his hormone therapy treatment.
Alfie added that he still needed to have a PSA check-up to test for cancer in a few months, and would still feel the effects of the treatment while he recovered, but things were looking up. Tommy clocked Kat's concern and then how she was delighted as Alfie was hugged by their twins.
Due to his treatment, Alfie felt hot and flushed after their meal, and Kat offered her support. This soon gave way to flirty banter, and when Tommy commented on this, Alfie told their son: "Wait till you've been with somebody nearly 20 years!"
Of course, had they not split multiple times, Alfie and Kat would have celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary last Christmas.
Kat protested that they were certainly not a couple, but as she left the table briefly, Tommy grinned at Alfie and revealed it was obvious that he wanted Kat back.
Back when Alfie first returned to Walford in 2022, his campaign to win Kat over went too far, and he eventually accepted that she was happy with Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden), whom she wed last year. But Kat split from Phil after his cheating was exposed, and Alfie has been focusing on being a good friend and father while coping with his diagnosis.
But could love be back on the horizon for Kat and Alfie after all? Next week, Kat's nephew Freddie Slater (Bobby Brazier) and grandmother Mo Harris (Laila Morse) are back, and Freddie wastes no time playing matchmaker for Alfie and Kat!
Will Freddie's efforts prove successful? Or is it all too soon for the pair as they come to terms with impending divorce and illness?
Help and support around prostate cancer is available at bbc.co.uk/actionline, or you can call for free, at any time to hear recorded information on 08000 560 190.
For more information on prostate cancer please visit Prostate Cancer UK: https://prostatecanceruk.org/ and Macmillan Cancer Support: https://www.macmillan.org.uk/cancer-information-and-support/prostate-cancer
