The beloved character learned he had the illness last year, and underwent a prostatectomy, hormone injections and radiotherapy. After his final radiotherapy session, Alfie was encouraged by Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) to talk to Ian Beale (Adam Woodyatt) and Billy Mitchell (Perry Fenwick).

But at The Vic, Alfie suffered a distressing accident, and as EastEnders continued, he avoided his pals the morning after wetting himself.

Ian and Billy asked Linda about Alfie, assuming he had been drunk the night before. Linda paid Alfie a visit, and he broke down as she tried to reassure him about suffering with incontinence.

But Alfie was mortified, confiding that the moment felt like a recurring dream, except this was his living nightmare.

As Alfie admitted that he felt like a failure as a man, Linda told him he was brave, kind and funny and praised his ability to keep smiling and laughing through his cancer treatment. She added that as he had been there for those around him at the same time, now he should let his friends support him.

At The Vic, Alfie cleared the air with Ian and Billy, but still couldn't bring himself to explain why he had had an accident. But his perspective changed when he left to get some air, and bumped into on/off love rival Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden).

Alfie asked Phil if he wished he had told estranged wife Kat (Jessie Wallace) about his fling with Emma Harding (Patsy Kensit) before it had a chance to come out, and Phil reminded him that he had also kept quiet about that as well as his illness.

Reasoning that if he'd been honest sooner, things might have been different, Alfie decided to tell Ian and Billy the truth after all. The pair were shocked and upset, while Alfie explained that he'd been trying to carry on as usual.

Ian and Billy realised that Alfie's incontinence was a side effect from his treatment, and asked whether things would go back to normal once he had recovered. Sadly, Alfie replied that he wasn't sure he would ever be the same again.

But soon the banter between the men returned, making Alfie feel better as they all joked and laughed. Linda was heartened by the scene, and it looked like Alfie had a weight off his shoulders.

Help and support around prostate cancer is available at bbc.co.uk/actionline, or you can call for free, at any time to hear recorded information on 08000 560 190.

For more information on prostate cancer please visit Prostate Cancer UK: https://prostatecanceruk.org/ and Macmillan Cancer Support: https://www.macmillan.org.uk/cancer-information-and-support/prostate-cancer

