There's more love in the air when Stevie Mitchell (Alan Ford) woos Mo, and George Knight (Colin Salmon) feels left out as son Junior (Micah Balfour) bonds with everyone except him!

Read on for all your EastEnders spoilers for 20th - 23rd May 2024.

4 EastEnders spoilers next week

1. Whitney Dean learns of Zack Hudson's cheating – on their wedding day!

Whitney's happy day is destroyed by Zack's betrayal. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Whitney and Zack are a picture of happiness after the arrival of baby daughter Dolly, until Bianca Jackson (Patsy Palmer) returns home with Britney. Zack makes excuses to speak to Britney alone, begging the youngster not to say anything about him and Lauren.

More like this

But Zack is distracted by the realisation that he hasn't told the wedding guests that the ceremony is postponed, and when Whit worries that Britney's behaviour is due to Dolly's presence, Zack tells her it's due to the cancelled wedding instead.

Whitney soon decides they should get married that day after all, but Lauren is guilt-ridden as she and Whit have a heart-to-heart before the ceremony. Zack's own guilt gets the better of him, but he covers in front of big sister Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean) and best pal Martin Fowler (James Bye).

When Lily Slater (Lillia Turner) fills Britney in on Whitney's history with heartache, she considers keeping Zack's secret. Whitney later walks down the aisle with baby Dolly, and she and Zack say their vows with Britney joining them at the altar.

But Britney can't contain herself, revealing that Zack slept with Lauren. Whitney is left reeling, but will she call off the nuptials?

As the week continues, Lauren is met with disgusted looks in The Queen Vic as she sits with cousin Penny Branning (Kitty Castledine). Bianca arrives and faces off with her cousins, but is another slap on the horizon for Lauren?

Whit visits Zack, knowing they have to register Dolly's birth, while Peach's Baby Loss certificate arrives in the post. Will she cut ties with Zack? And just how will Whitney depart Albert Square?

2. Mo Harris and Freddie Slater return with a plan to reunite two exes

Mo and Freddie are back! BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Alfie calls Kat, thinking the flat has been burgled. But later, he's stunned to uncover the culprits after hitting them with a toy baseball bat – it's Mo, alongside great-grandson Freddie!

Kat and Jean Slater (Gillian Wright) are delighted to see the pair, but Freddie feels sidelined when he realises there's no longer room for him at Alfie's place, due to Kat and the kids moving in.

When the family suggests that Kat and Alfie are now an item, Kat isn't happy, deciding to move out so that Freddie can move back in.

Freddie, however, is determined to get Kat and Alfie back together, putting an end to Kat's plan to move out of the flat. But will his attempts to play cupid work?

3. Stevie Mitchell romances Mo Harris

Stevie and Mo hit it off. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Mo is quick to set her sights on Stevie, and after a date, the pair head back to the Slater house to continue their evening! This leaves Freddie, Anna Knight (Molly Rainford) and Bobby Beale (Clay Milner Russell) highly amused, but is this a match made in heaven?

EastEnders confirmed the comeback of fan-favourite Mo earlier this year, while star Brazier teased wild times ahead as he spoke to RadioTimes.com about Freddie and Mo's double act.

4. Junior Knight's family arrive

Bianca meets Junior's wife! BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Anna reaches out to Junior, who arrives in Walford to spend time with his sisters. George feels pushed out when he sees the trio bonding in The Vic. But the moment is interrupted when Monique and Xavier pitch up – Junior has a secret family!

The Knights are delighted to meet Junior's wife and son, but tensions continue between Junior and George, leading Junior to make excuses to leave. Elaine Peacock (Harriet Thorpe) offers to let Junior and his family move into the pub, and Gina (Francesca Henry) successfully persuades her brother to stick around.

But when Elaine hears Gina, Anna and Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) gossiping about her predicament with George, she orders them all to butt out.

Meanwhile, George spends some time with Monique and Xavier, and is warmed when Monique reveals her own Ghanian heritage, and offers to help George connect with his culture. But can he find his own way to connect with Junior, too?

Meanwhile, will Junior's cheating be exposed when Monique meets Bianca?

Read more:

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.