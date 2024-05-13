Fans of the BBC soap were already aware that Junior was on his way to Walford; but as George continued to spiral, Junior turned up in the most unexpected way.

After her discovery that George had kissed his ex-wife Cindy Beale (Michelle Collins), his fiancée Elaine Peacock (Harriet Thorpe) took some time away, only to find that George had barely noticed.

When Cindy asked for a word with Elaine, the latter was all set to confront her – only for Cindy to express concern over George's plan to risk his life in an underground boxing match.

Warned by a doctor that another blow to the head could kill him, George promised not to fight again. But now he appeared worryingly calm about going through with it anyway; and Elaine, Cindy and his daughters Gina (Francesca Henry) and Anna (Molly Rainford) were desperate to stop him.

Gina threatened to burn the precious music tape from George's biological mother unless he pulled out of the fight, but this still wasn't enough to convince him.

Elaine soon kicked Cindy out of The Queen Vic, baffling Gina and Anna with her harshness; while Anna put in another call to Junior for help. Gina urged Elaine to accept help from Cindy, and when George disappeared, the women finally came together, rushing to the underground venue to reach him in time.

This came all too late as George was seen stepping up for the big moment – only to find that his opponent was none other than Junior!

"Hello, Dad," uttered Junior, in classic EastEnders entrance style.

In the aftermath, Junior feels out of place. But passion ensues when he meets Bianca Jackson (Patsy Palmer)! Later, George opens up to Junior about his family's heritage. Will this revelation bring them together?

