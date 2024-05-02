It's safe to say the relationship between George and Junior is fraught, with tension spanning decades.

And George himself is in a bad way following the revelations from his adopted parents when they admitted they were paid to take him on. Furthermore, Eddie (Christopher Fairbank) was sent to prison for a historical murder and Gloria (Elizabeth Counsell) died in prison.

So with George in a dark place, you'd think Junior's arrival would be a happy occasion?

Colin Salmon as George Knight in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

But no, the reasonings behind their decades-long feud and estrangement remain tightly under wraps – as does the surprising way they're reunited.

So without a doubt, Junior has got a few secrets he'll keep close to his chest...

Speaking about his exciting role of Junior, Balfour said: "I’m thrilled to be joining the cast of EastEnders as part of the Knight family. I grew up watching the show and many of the characters have been part of my life for as long as I can remember, so walking onto the Square for the first time was the most surreal experience of my career!

"It’s a privilege to work with Colin Salmon, who I’ve watched with admiration for many years, and Francesca Henry and Molly Rainford, who are dynamite on screen, as well as the amazing Harriet Thorpe and Kellie Bright.

"Junior is an exciting character to play as he’s a complex man, and he’s going to cause a bit of a stir!”

Executive producer, Chris Clenshaw, shared: "I’m delighted to welcome Micah Balfour to the cast of EastEnders as he takes on the role of Junior Knight. Although Junior has been referenced since The Knights arrived in the Square, the audience knows very little about George’s son and the circumstances behind their estrangement.

"Junior arrives in Walford following an unlikely meet with his dad and is quickly thrust into the heart of the drama. However, it will soon become apparent to viewers that there is more to Junior than meets the eye…”

Balfour has already started filming and Junior Knight will appear on screens later this month.

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.