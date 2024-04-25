EastEnders is tackling a new health storyline in a plot featuring Britney Wainwright (Lola Campbell) after she received a shock diagnosis in recent scenes.

Advertisement

Viewers of the BBC One soap have seen Britney settling into life on Albert Square in recent weeks, after Whitney Dean (Shona McGarty) took her away from her neglectful mother, determined to foster her.

But things took a turn for the worse on Monday night (22nd April) when she was involved in a bike crash and rushed to A&E, where she was eventually diagnosed with Type 2 Usher syndrome.

Whitney and Zack Hudson (James Farrar) were told the condition will eventually lead to sight loss as well as hearing problems, the latter of which viewers will know Britney already has.

But what exactly is Usher syndrome? Read on for everything you need to know about the condition.

More like this

What is Usher syndrome? EastEnders' Britney diagnosis explained

Lola Campbell as Britney with Shona McGarty as a pregnant Whitney Dean linking her arm through Britney's, both wearing coats and standing in an urban housing exterior for EastEnders.
Lola Campbell as Britney in EastEnders alongside Shona McGarty as Whitney Dean. BBC/Jack Barnes

Usher syndrome is a rare genetic disease that leads to partial or total hearing loss, and an eye disease known as retinitis pigmentosa, which causes vision loss that worsens over time.

Usher syndrome is categorised into three types, with each type characterised by the severity of hearing loss.

Most people with Type 1 are born with severe to profound hearing loss.

In Britney’s case, she has been diagnosed with Type 2 Usher syndrome, which is less severe. People with Type 2 are born with hearing loss, but their vision doesn’t start to deteriorate until they’re teenagers or adults.

Usher syndrome Type 3 doesn’t develop until later in life.

The EastEnders storyline marks the first time the condition has been explored in a major British soap.

Read more:

EastEnders normally airs Monday to Thursday on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement