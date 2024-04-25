But things took a turn for the worse on Monday night (22nd April) when she was involved in a bike crash and rushed to A&E, where she was eventually diagnosed with Type 2 Usher syndrome.

Whitney and Zack Hudson (James Farrar) were told the condition will eventually lead to sight loss as well as hearing problems, the latter of which viewers will know Britney already has.

But what exactly is Usher syndrome? Read on for everything you need to know about the condition.

What is Usher syndrome? EastEnders' Britney diagnosis explained

Lola Campbell as Britney in EastEnders alongside Shona McGarty as Whitney Dean.

Usher syndrome is a rare genetic disease that leads to partial or total hearing loss, and an eye disease known as retinitis pigmentosa, which causes vision loss that worsens over time.

Usher syndrome is categorised into three types, with each type characterised by the severity of hearing loss.

Most people with Type 1 are born with severe to profound hearing loss.

In Britney’s case, she has been diagnosed with Type 2 Usher syndrome, which is less severe. People with Type 2 are born with hearing loss, but their vision doesn’t start to deteriorate until they’re teenagers or adults.

Usher syndrome Type 3 doesn’t develop until later in life.

The EastEnders storyline marks the first time the condition has been explored in a major British soap.

