The heavily pregnant character claimed that she is officially fostering troubled youngster Britney Wainwright (Lola Campbell), convincing Zack to get on board with the plan.

But Whit's disapproving friend Lauren Branning (Jacqueline Jossa) threatened to tell Zack everything unless Whit came clean herself.

As the BBC soap continued, Whitney failed to tell the truth as Zack showed his support over Britney. But when Zack walked in on Lauren urging Whitney to "tell Zack", Whit fibbed that she didn't like Zack's idea for a name for their unborn baby girl.

Once alone, Lauren lectured Whitney about allowing Britney and her baby daughter to grow up in a house of lies, and Whit walked away.

Lauren found her outside in tears, with Whit confiding that she desperately wanted to give Britney a proper home, and she feared losing Zack for good.

The pair were interrupted by Lexi Pearce (Isabella Brown), who raised the alarm after Britney was bullied by a nasty classmate.

Lauren watched Whitney offer Britney unwavering support and comfort, with Lexi on hand to be a new friend to Britney. Whitney discussed her own school experiences as a youngster, before she and Zack took Britney to Walford East for food.

Zack and Whitney then disagreed on how to deal with a bully when Britney revealed she had been nicknamed "Povvo" because she was poor.

Whit soon spotted the bully, Lacey-Mae (Elsie Rumble), and threatened her, ordering her never to speak to Britney again. Later, Britney was mortified when Lacey-Mae approached her over her "mum" standing up for her.

Meanwhile, Lauren vented to cousin Penny Branning (Kitty Castledine) about Whit lying to Zack, but covered over what was really going on.

Concluding that she needed to butt out of the situation, Lauren decided to visit Whitney to apologise - but only Zack and Britney were at home.

A furious Britney complained about Whitney, before exposing the secret that Whitney had stolen her - having paid Britney's mother Keeley (Kirsty J Curtis) so she could keep her!

As Whitney walked in, Zack demanded to know what was going on. How will Whitney explain herself?

