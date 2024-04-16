Meanwhile, Yolande Trueman (Angela Wynter) is further traumatised when oblivious other half Patrick Trueman (Rudolph Walker) tries to be romantic, while her attacker, Pastor Clayton (Howard Saddler), continues to manipulate her.

Lauren Branning (Jacqueline Jossa) has a big ultimatum for secretive best pal Whitney Dean (Shona McGarty), and Dean Wicks (Matt Di Angelo) tries to convince daughter Jade Masood (Elizabeth Green) of his innocence.

Here are all your EastEnders spoilers for 22nd - 25th April 2024.

More like this

5 EastEnders spoilers next week

1. Honey Mitchell and Jay Brown run London Marathon in Lola Pearce-Brown's honour

Jamie Borthwick as Jay Brown and Emma Barton as Honey Mitchell. BBC

As the day of the London Marathon arrives, the Square is abuzz with excitement. But when Jay insists he isn't going to take part after Nadine's baby bombshell, Honey persuades him otherwise.

Billy, meanwhile, is delayed getting to the starting line when he has to drive Whitney, Britney Wainwright (Lola Campbell) and Zack Hudson (James Farrar) to A&E!

Billy finally arrives to support partner Honey, but his bad luck continues. As Lexi and Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) head to the finish line, what happens to Billy? Will he be there for Honey and Jay?

Speaking to RadioTimes.com and other press about running the marathon both as Honey and as herself, Barton explained the logistics of this storyline: "I'm going to treat it as a live episode. There's three scenes - we've just got to really make sure we all work together as well as we possibly can.

"Thankfully, Jamie and I aren't speaking as Honey and Jay while we're running, so that's one hurdle that we've got over.

"It is a massive thing for us, because we're actors, not athletes, and it is really, really tough and time-consuming, and you just want to be the best you can possibly be."

2. Yolande Trueman's behaviour confuses worried Patrick Trueman

Yolande is unable to avoid her attacker, Pastor Clayton. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Yolande struggles after Pastor Clayton's assault on her, and when she suggests not attending church for the foreseeable, Patrick and the pastor insist she must continue practising her faith.

But Yolande is overcome with dread for the next prayer group, and is even more troubled when Pastor Clayton continues to invade her personal space.

She returns home to a romantic evening arranged by Patrick, but his loving advances are triggering for Yolande, who leaves Patrick puzzled when she rushes out.

Patrick remains in the dark about the pastor's attack on Yolande, but will she be able to open up to him over her ordeal?

EastEnders is working with End Violence Against Women Coalition and Hourglass. Hourglass also has a helpline on 0808 808 8141.

If in need of support, visit the website for Rape Crisis and also contact by calling Rape Crisis's 24/7 support line on 0808 500 2222.

3. Nadine Keller feels guilty over Jay Brown as Lexi Pearce speaks up

What is Nadine hiding? BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Jay is given food for thought over his dilemma, and later invites Nadine to the flat. But an argument brews when Jay questions if he is really the baby's father.

Nadine insists the baby is his, and reveals that she is expecting a girl. Won over, Jay promises to be there for her and their child, and gives Nadine money.

The following day, Nadine visits Jay, Callum Highway (Tony Clay) and Honey to apologise for upsetting Lexi about the pregnancy.

But when Nadine sees how serious Jay is about being a dad, she is overcome with guilt! As the week continues, Jay treats Lexi and Nadine to lunch in The Vic so the pair can bond.

But Lexi can't contain herself, and it's soon clear that a rift is forming between Lexi and Jay. Is all as it seems with Nadine? And what does Lexi have to say?

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

4. Lauren Branning's ultimatum for Whitney Dean

Will Lauren tell Zack the truth? BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Following Britney's bike accident, Zack and Whitney are shocked to discover that the teen has Type 2 Usher syndrome after their trip to the hospital.

They are devastated when the doctor shares that the condition will lead to sight and hearing impairments. As viewers saw during her debut on EastEnders, Britney is deaf and wears a hearing aid.

Whitney is upset as she learns more about Britney's condition, and Zack worries that the stress is too much for heavily pregnant Whitney.

The couple later send Britney for her first day at Walford High. When Zack suggests registering the youngster with the local GP and telling them about Britney's condition, Whitney fibs that she's already done it, fearing the truth about her deal with Britney's mum Keeley Wainwright (Kirsty J Curtis) will come out.

After trying to convince Sonia Fowler (Natalie Cassidy) to bypass the checks needed to register Britney, Whit is forced to haul Keeley to the GP to sign her up.

Later, Whit misses a scan when Britney's school calls to inform her that the teen's hearing aids aren't working.

This leads to another row with Zack, but at Sonia's dinner party, Lauren tells Whitney that she must tell Zack everything, or Lauren will.

Lauren persists with this ultimatum, but Whitney pleads for more time. Zack overhears the women's tense discussion in the Minute Mart, and he demands answers.

Whit covers, and Lauren is fuming once more, but when she and Whitney find Britney after a run-in with some bullies, Whitney ignores Zack's advice and confronts the bully.

Whitney makes the situation worse when Britney is teased over Whit's intervention, but how long can Whitney keep her secret?

Anyone affected by Usher Syndrome can find help and support by visiting Cure Usher.

5. Evil Dean Wicks reaches out to Jade Masood

Dean hopes to convince his daughter. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Jade receives a letter from Dean asking her to visit him in prison, where he is being held for Keanu Taylor's (Danny Walters) murder after being framed by The Six.

Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner) convinces Jade not to go after getting backing from mum Jean Slater (Gillian Wright), and they arrange a leaving party for Jade in The Vic.

Avani Nandra-Hart (Aaliyah James) gives Jade food for thought, and later, we see Dean protesting his innocence at the prison. He insists he didn't tamper with Jade's medication or kill Keanu, but will he be able to persuade Jade?

Read more:

EastEnders normally airs Monday to Thursday on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.