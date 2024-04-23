After rehearsing nearby, Olly will make a pit-stop at The Queen Vic pub to reconnect with old friend Johnny Carter (Charlie Suff) and is given a heroes welcome by Walford residents ahead of his performance on Eurovision.

"I'm thrilled to be making my first appearance on EastEnders and in the most iconic pub in the UK," Olly said of his guest appearance on the soap.

He continued: "I'm so happy I got to meet some true screen legends and spend time on set with the brilliant cast and crew. I wanted to surprise my mom as it's her favourite show, but I guess the cast is out of the bag now, she's gonna love it!"

Olly Alexander stood in the middle of Albert Square. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

As this is EastEnders, the surprises don't end with Olly's visit to the Square, as one Walford resident decides to pop the question! However, the couple in question and the answer is yet to be revealed.

Executive producer Chris Clenshaw said: "When we discovered that Olly Alexander was a huge fan of the show and an opportunity arose in one of our stories, it was the perfect moment for us to invite him to Albert Square to appear.

"We hope the audience enjoy Olly's special guest-appearance as much as everyone at EastEnders enjoyed having him in Walford."

Olly Alexander was confirmed as the UK's entry last year during a surprise appearance on Strictly Come Dancing.

Earlier this year, it was revealed the It's A Sin star would be performing the song Dizzy, which he co-wrote with Danny L Harle.

Speaking of creating the song, Olly said: "I was thinking about fun things that could make you dizzy and I remember saying 'dizzy from your kisses' so the song is about feeling such an intense swell of emotion for someone they totally turn your world upside down and inside out."

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.