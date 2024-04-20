Now, the BBC soap has revealed that Billy hopes to pop the question to Honey for the third time. He wants to propose before Honey begins the marathon, but the day goes from bad to worse for Billy when he loses the ring, and is delayed from arriving at the starting line due to driving teen Britney Wainwright (Lola Campbell) to the hospital after she has a bike crash.

Billy eventually makes it to the sidelines to cheer on Honey and Jay, but his bad luck is set to continue. Whether he manages to get down on one knee and make Honey his fiancée again remains to be seen, and viewers will have to tune in to see what happens next.

Honey - and star Emma Barton - has worked hard alongside co-star Borthwick to run the London Marathon. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Stars Barton and Borthwick are running the London Marathon both in character and as themselves, meaning that EastEnders will film the action live as it airs and add this to pre-prepared scenes from next week's episode.

Honey has been a rock to Billy and their family throughout Lola's illness and, after her passing, becoming a confidant and steady influence on Lola's daughter Lexi Pearce (Isabella Brown), Billy's great-granddaughter.

Barton recently spoke to RadioTimes.com and other media about her latest storyline. Asked about working with young co-star Brown, the actress said: "We are so lucky, she is brilliant, absolutely brilliant. She comes to set, she knows exactly what she's going to do, she listens. She's just a natural, she really is; she's just wonderful to work with.

"We're so lucky as well, with [Freddie Phillips], Billy and Honey's son, Will. Again, just brilliant. It's quite a responsibility; as an adult actor, we want to pass down our knowledge and our work ethic to them, and you can really see they are adopting that. So it's really rewarding for us, and we're really proud of them."

EastEnders airs Billy's attempt to propose to Honey on Monday 22nd April 2024.

EastEnders normally airs Monday to Thursday on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

