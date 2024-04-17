EastEnders airs heartwarming update on Cindy Junior amid Lucy Beale memorial
The character got in touch with mum Cindy after an off-screen clash.
EastEnders has offered a fresh update on absent character Cindy Williams Junior (played by Mimi Keene from 2013 to 2015) on the 10th anniversary of her half-sister Lucy Beale's (Hetti Bywater) death.
Ian Beale (Adam Woodyatt) and son Peter Beale (Thomas Law) arranged a gathering at the Vic to remember their beloved Lucy, with this also being the first time her mother Cindy Beale (Michelle Collins) was present to mourn with her loved ones since she emerged from witness protection last year.
Cindy was distracted by her passionate kiss with ex-husband George Knight (Colin Salmon), but she was left upset when her memories of Lucy, which were limited to the first five years of her life, appeared to have been misremembered by her.
Ian attempted to make Cindy feel better by backing her up, but as everyone chatted over Lucy's stubborn, clever attitude as an adult, Cindy retreated to visit George at the Boxing Den.
There, George admitted that he shouldn't have kissed Cindy, which forced her to agree that they were better off with their current partners.
When Cindy returned to the pub, Ian prompted her to check her phone. She was heartened to find a text from daughter Cindy Jr, who she visited earlier this year to connect with for the first time.
Cindy Jr's message read "hope you're ok today" followed by a heart emoji. It transpired that Ian, who had grown close to Cindy Jr when he cared for her as a teen, had got in touch with the young woman to tell her how much it would mean to Cindy to hear from her.
With Cindy Jr having "slammed the door in [her] face" last time the pair saw each other, Cindy was grateful for this happy development.
Cindy is currently in Germany, where she previously lived with now ex-boyfriend Liam Butcher (James Forde, Alfie Deegan).
She was last seen on screen in 2015, having played a significant role in the aftermath of Lucy's murder storyline - with a particularly moving performance in EastEnders' live episode alongside Woodyatt.
With Cindy Jr making contact at last, might we one day see her back in Walford to reunite with her mother?
EastEnders normally airs Monday to Thursday on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.
Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.
