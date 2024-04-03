Due to this change, however, there will be no fourth episode that week on Thursday 18th April 2024.

The official logline for that date does offer some clues to the nature of the storylines in the episode too.

The episode description from the BBC reads: "A shocked Jay realises he needs to tell his family some news, the Beales gather to remember Lucy, the fundraiser event takes a dark turn, and Elaine supports a friend in need."

Earlier in the week, Jay will be shocked by an "unexpected voice note".

Fans will be aware that Jay Brown (Jamie Borthwick) is due to face some drama when former love interest, sex worker and drug dealer Nadine Keller (Jazzy Phoenix) returns to Walford so will this be connected to his big news?

Jamie Borthwick poses as Jay Brown for EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Elsewhere, the Beales will be uniting together on the 10th anniversary of the death of Lucy Beale (Hetti Bywater) who was accidentally killed by her half-brother Bobby Beale (now played by Clay Milner Russell) in 2014.

There will surely be difficult scenes for Bobby but also for Lucy's father Ian Beale (Adam Woodyatt) and twin brother Peter Beale (Thomas Law), both who were impacted during those traumatic scenes.

However, Lucy's mother Cindy Beale (Michelle Collins) was absent for most of her daughter's life and the traumatic events surrounding her murder, so how will the day impact her?

Elsewhere, a fundraiser will take a "dark turn" and it looks like we will see Elaine Peacock (Harriet Thorpe) displaying her often-hidden sensitive side with a struggling friend. Here's hoping she provides some for her struggling daughter Linda Carter (Kellie Bright)!

EastEnders normally airs Monday to Thursday on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

