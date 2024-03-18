The character will return to Walford when she visits former client Jay (Jamie Borthwick) in Albert Square, but what brings her back to Walford?

An insider revealed: "Jay was in a dark place when he met Nadine, but things got even worse once they were involved. When Jay realised that he needed to sort his life out, he cut Nadine out, and they’ve not been in touch since. Why Nadine is back remains to be seen."

Phoenix has already begun filming once again as Nadine and will be seen back on screen this April.

It seems to only be a short stint for the character for now but fans will have to wait and see what impact her return will have.

Jay Brown (Jamie Borthwick) found a spark with Nadine Keller (Jazzy Phoenix). BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

RadioTimes.com understands there are currently no plans for Patsy Kensit to return as Emma Harding despite the actress posing for an aforementioned social media post with Phoenix and sparking speculation of an alliance between the two characters and trouble being caused for Jay.

It will not be a quiet time for Jay nor his stepdaughter Lexi Pearce (Isabella Brown) in the coming weeks as Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden) finds himself in serious trouble in the run-up to his exit from Albert Square.

The character was revealed late last year to be being written out of the BBC One soap this spring, but it seems his husband and soulmate Callum Highway (Tony Clay) will be remaining on the show.

Will Ben and Callum get a happy ending? And how will he, Jay and Lexi cope without their beloved Ben?

Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden) is set to depart Walford and husband Callum Highway (Tony Clay) soon. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Meanwhile, Jay has a more positive storyline on the way as he and Honey Mitchell (Emma Barton) run the London Marathon to raise money for charity in memory of Lola Pearce-Brown (Danielle Harold), with real-life actors Borthwick and Barton also taking part.

Could this be what brings Nadine back into Jay's orbit?

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

