Both actors never shared the screen together, but are both connected to grieving widower Jay Brown (Jamie Borthwick).

Jay had been one of Nadine's clients and had grown close to her while struggling in the wake of Lola's death and purchased drugs from her, while Emma remained determined to see Lola's daughter Lexi Pearce (Isabella Brown) in the wake of Lola's passing.

Posting two images of herself and Kensit sitting out to dinner together, Phoenix captioned the images: "New besties - watch this space …."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ???????????????????? ???????????????????????????? (@jazzy.phoenix)

The post was shared by Kensit too as a 'collaboration', adding fuel to the fire of speculation.

Naturally, the images certainly did get the cogs turning in the minds of Enders fans at home who swiftly took to the comments section to suggest that the pair would soon be returning to the soap together.

One fan commented: "New eastenders storyline pending… [side eyes emoji]".

Another theorised: "PoV: Nadine is Lola’s sister + Emma’s secret daughter??"

Meanwhile, on X, formerly known as Twitter, one fan tweeted: "Well remember how we all thought Emma was going to try and take down everyone to get to Lexi. If she set this up w Nadine.., that might be jay."

RadioTimes.com has reached out to the BBC for comment on this story.

With Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden, left) set to leave Walford, will Lexi Pearce (Isabella Brown, centre) end up staying with Jay Brown (Jamie Borthwick, right)? BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Fans will have to wait and see if Emma and Nadine could return in league with one another, but it seems this will only fuel fan speculation.

Lexi's life is set to be upended when father Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden) departs Walford in the coming weeks, leaving her in the care of stepfathers Jay and Callum Highway (Tony Clay).

Could Emma make a bid for custody of Lexi and use Jay's history with Nadine against him? We'll have to wait and see.

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

