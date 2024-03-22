Each week, episodes have continued to be added and will soon be reaching the year 2012, but now the pace of additions is set to rapidly increase as fans will be treated to up to 2,000 episodes on the service by Christmas 2024.

The entire EastEnders collection for 2012 will be available on the service from Tuesday 26th March 2024.

Then, every subsequent month, a year's worth of episodes will be added, so by Christmas Day 2024, viewers will be able to stream over 2,000 episodes with the entire EastEnders collection from 2008 to the present day available on the platform.

The years 2023 and 2024 are already available on the platform in their entirety, along with the majority of 2022.

The controversial final episodes of Ronnie and Roxy Mitchell will also be made available on the platform. BBC

Executive producer Chris Clenshaw: "We’re thrilled that BBC iPlayer is expanding its collection of EastEnders episodes so that our viewers can enjoy a look back at some of the show’s most iconic storylines as we honour its rich history and its gripping characters.

"Viewers will be able to rewatch their favourite characters and relive their favourite moments, such as Who Killed Lucy Beale?, Peggy’s heart-breaking death, Stacey’s post-partum psychosis and Kathy’s jaw-dropping return from the dead."

Meanwhile, Dan McGolpin, Director of BBC iPlayer and Channels, said: "It’s fantastic to see EastEnders in such great form for 2024 and this is generating strong demand from viewers to enjoy earlier episodes on BBC iPlayer. I’m delighted that we’re able to add all of 2012 by the end of the month and we’ll have more than 2,000 episodes available by Christmas."

As a reminder, here are some major storylines from each year to look forward to...

EastEnders 2012 - due 25th March 2024

In a year that began with the loss of iconic character Pat Evans (Pam St. Clement), 2012 will be best remembered for a few storylines, but mostly for the reign of terror of Derek Branning (Jamie Foreman) which dramatically crescendos at Christmas following the unlikely whodunnit of 'Who's sleeping with Kat Moon?'. Elsewhere, the Olympic Torch passed through Walford as Lola Pearce (Danielle Harold) gave birth during live scenes, Ben Mitchell (then Joshua Pascoe) accidentally killed Heather Trott (Cheryl Fergison), the toxic marriage of Janine Butcher (Charlie Brooks) to Michael Moon (Steve John Shepherd), the incestuous romance of Lauren Branning (Jacqueline Jossa) and Joey Branning (David Witts), and the dramatic return of Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean) to Walford. Of course, this was also the year that Ian Beale (Adam Woodyatt) went missing and was discovered transformed by homelessness.

EastEnders 2013 - due 25th April 2024

2013 saw numerous changes in the BBC One soap. Alfie Moon (Shane Richie) pursued a new romance with Roxy Mitchell (Rita Simons) as his divorced wife Kat (Jessie Wallace) culminating in a dramatic but ultimately romantic wedding day. Meanwhile, Ronnie Mitchell (Samantha Womack) was released from prison, Carl White (Daniel Coonan) and Kirsty Branning (Kierston Wareing) caused trouble, Lauren's alcoholism led to Tanya Cross (Jo Joyner) leaving Walford, Carol Jackson (Lindsey Coulson) reignited her love for David Wicks (Michael French), Janine murdered Michael, and then, of course, the Carters began their era in the Queen Vic.

EastEnders 2014 - due 25th May 2024

The Carter family dominated EastEnders in 2024. BBC

2014 was dominated by the new first family of Walford, the Carters. Mick (Danny Dyer) and Linda (Kellie Bright) heralded a bright new era for the soap and soon were thrust into major storylines including surrounding Mick's parentage and the rape of Linda by Mick's evil brother Dean Wicks (played by Matt Di Angelo). This was also the year that kickstarted the 30th-anniversary whodunnit storyline of 'Who Killed Lucy Beale?' as everyone in the Square was a potential suspect in the murder. Meanwhile, the love triangle of Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden), Sharon and Shirley Carter (Linda Henry) ended in a gunshot, Kat Moon (Jessie Wallace) was grievously injured in a fire cause by Alfie Moon (Shane Richie), a fugitive Stacey Branning (Lacey Turner) returned to face the music, and Nick Cotton (John Altman) returned to Walford for a final time.

EastEnders 2015 - due 25th June 2024

Gillian Taylforth returned as Kathy Beale in 2015. BBC

The big 30th-anniversary year saw the climax to the mystery of who killed Lucy Beale and its aftermath continued to dominate events. Elsewhere, Ronnie and Charlie Cotton (Declan Bennett) finally welcomed baby Matthew in traumatic circumstances, Nick met his maker and his mother Dot Branning (June Brown) faced jail, tragedy struck for Shabnam Masood (Rakhee Thakrar) and husband Kush Kazemi (Davood Ghadami), Dean Wicks continued his reign of terror, the Hubbards to Walford, Stacey found out a family secret, Fatboy (Ricky Norwood) met a supposed grisly end, and, of course, Kathy Beale (Gillian Taylforth) returned from the dead.

EastEnders 2016 - due 25th July 2024

The final days of Peggy Mitchell saw Phil and Grant at her side. BBC

In 2016, EastEnders fans bid farewell to one of the greats for the last time as Peggy Mitchell (Dame Barbara Windsor) breathed her last breath in emotional scenes. Meanwhile, Ronnie became the victim of a mysterious stalker, Phil's alc0holism took a terrible toll on his health, Walford continued to be tormented by Kathy's husband Gavin Sullivan (Paul Nicholas), Lauren returned to Walford with the scheming Steven Beale (Aaron Sidwell), Ben's (Harry Reid) romance with Paul Coker (Jonny Labey) met a tragic end, justice was finally served in the case of Lucy Beale's murder but not towards Dean Wicks, and the Mitchell Sisters spent their last Christmas in Walford planning for the future...

EastEnders 2017 - due 25th August 2024

Jake Wood as Max Branning with James Willmott-Brown in EastEnders. BBC

2017 opened with the incredibly divisive deaths of Ronnie and Roxy Mitchell in a year that would primarily focus on the revenge schemes of a returned Max Branning (Jake Wood) and the mysterious Weyland Group. Ultimately this all served for the return of the classic villain James Willmott-Brown (William Boyd). Elsewhere, Michelle Fowler was back in Walford, now played by Jenna Russell, and faced various scandals, while Martin Fowler (James Bye) and Stacey would be rocked by various revelations and betrayals, Steven met a fiery end, Denise Fox (Diane Parish) struggled with poverty, Jane Beale (Laurie Brett) was bafflingly never seen again after her exit, while events culminated in disaster for the Brannings as Max's schemes met their end. The Taylors also arrived in Walford and Linda learned Mick had betrayed her with Whitney Dean (Shona McGarty).

EastEnders 2018 - due 25th September 2024

Alfie's betrayal ended his marriage to Kat in this 2018 story. BBC

In a series of gangster storylines, 2018 opened with a focus on the new arrival Aidan Maguire (Patrick Bergin) and the return of Mel Owen (Tamzin Outhwaite). Kat Moon returned to Walford and soon was followed by her troublesome cousin Hayley Slater (Katie Jervis) who hid a secret of her own concerning Alfie. Meanwhile, Stacey and Martin's marital woes continued, Abi Branning (Lorna Fitzgerald) died, Carmel Kazemi (Bonnie Langford) was dealt a cruel blow when she lost a son to knife crime, Ruby Allen (Louisa Lytton) returned to Walford in a storyline tackling consent, and new traumas surfaced for the Carters with the arrival of Stuart Highway (Ricky Champ).

EastEnders 2019 - due 25th October 2024

Who can forget the inception of 'Ballum' and the resulting heartache for Whitney Dean? BBC

There's no denying it but 2019 was the year of 'Ballum'. Ben (now played by Max Bowden) returned to Walford with Lola and their daughter Lexi (Isabella Brown) and soon became a new gangster fixture in the Square, but managed to woo Callum Highway (Tony Clay) into accepting his true sexuality, leading to heartache for Whitney. Elsewhere, Linda's alcoholism began, the dramas surrounding Sharon's affair with Keanu Taylor (Danny Walters) reached fever pitch when two pregnancies were revealed among the Mitchells, the Owens met a grisly end in the Square, Chantelle Atkins (Jessica Plummer) arrived with seemingly perfect husband Gray, Martin turned to the dark side, and the Mitchells were torn apart.

EastEnders 2020 - due 25th November 2024

The cast of EastEnders 2020 standing on the banks of the River Thames in disarray. BBC

The year 2020 began with the show's epic 35th anniversary stunt on the River Thames that saw the loss of Dennis Rickman Jr. (Bleu Landau), while modern soap icon Suki Panesar (Balvinder Sopal) stepped onto the Square. The show took its first-ever halt in filming due to the Covid-19 pandemic but returned with hard-hitting storylines including Chantelle's death at Gray's hands and a tale of historical abuse for Mick. Elsewhere, Linda slept with Max, Tina met a grisly end, Whitney was freed for the death of her stalker, and Sharon and Phil took an incredibly camp revenge on Ian in the Queen Vic.

EastEnders 2021 - due 25th December 2024

Whitney and Chelsea faced pure evil in the form of Gray Atkins.

2021 was very much dominated by serial killer Gray Atkins, with Kush also meeting a grisly end and both Whitney and Chelsea Fox (Zaraah Abrahams) falling under Gray's spell. Elsewhere, it was a year of new arrivals with Zack Hudson (James Farrar), Eve Unwin (Heather Peace), Harvey Monroe (Ross Boatman) making their debuts, the return of Janine Butcher, and some marital drama for young couple Keegan Baker (Zack Morris) and Tiffany Butcher (Maisie Smith) thanks to Dotty Cotton (Milly Zero).

We can also assume that the early part of 2022 will also be added on this date.

