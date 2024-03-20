Join us as we dive into this nostalgic look at the BBC soap's iconic, messy and heartbreaking betrayals and entanglements, told through the eyes of fan-favourite characters.

Chelsea Fox and Jack Branning

With Jack and Stacey's behaviour now public knowledge, his wife Denise Fox (Diane Parish) was given a pep talk by daughter Chelsea Fox (Zaraah Abrahams), reminding her of Jack's past indiscretions.

"Jack's been a lot of places," Chelsea pointed out. Housemate Felix Baker (Matthew Morrison) had clearly heard all about her romantic history, as he was quick to retort: "Yeah, you should know! Just saying..."

Back in 2010, Jack and future stepdaughter Chelsea, then played by Tiana Benjamin, shared a mutual attraction and began dating. While both were single at the time, Jack was still very much in love with on/off girlfriend Ronnie Mitchell (Samantha Womack).

After he was shot and began his recovery, Chelsea declared her love, but Jack revealed his feelings for Ronnie and ended their relationship.

Chelsea soon believed she was pregnant with Jack's baby and decided not to tell him, only to take another test and learn that she wasn't expecting after all.

Years later, Chelsea attempted to seduce Jack while he was married to her mum, hoping to stop him from reporting her drug smuggling to the police. Jack turned her down, but it's good to see that EastEnders hasn't forgotten his awkward past with Chelsea!

Stacey Slater & Bradley and Max Branning

"At least she wasn't going out with his son at the same time! Just saying – Branning brothers!" remarked Jack's sassy daughter Penny Branning (Kitty Castledine) as she and cousin Lauren Branning (Jacqueline Jossa) discussed his affair with Stacey.

Between 2006 and 2007, Stacey dated Bradley Branning (Charlie Clements), had an affair with his father Max (Jake Wood) after Bradley dumped her, then later reunited with and wed Bradley!

But Max was shamelessly smitten and kissed Stacey on the big day, which was unwittingly recorded by his daughter Lauren (then played by Madeline Duggan), who played the tape on an unforgettable Christmas Day in front of the horrified family.

"I'm not saying that she's slept with everyone, but..." said Jay Brown (Jamie Borthwick) in the present, as he gossiped with Honey Mitchell (Emma Barton) over a training session.

Now Stacey has slept with three Branning men, reminding everyone of her past just as she had shed that image as a mother and grandmother.

Jack Branning & Ronnie, Roxy and Sam Mitchell

Honey summed up Jack's own previous misdemeanours brilliantly as she countered Jay's suggestion that Stacey had more form: "Which one of them got his own wife's sister pregnant, and her cousin?"

Yes, in 2008 Jack had a one-off fling with Roxy Mitchell (Rita Simons) while he was still dating her sister Ronnie! Roxy fell pregnant with Amy (Ellie Dadd), and Ronnie learned the truth when Jack was confirmed as the father on – when else? – Christmas Day.

Later, while single, Jack began seeing Sam Mitchell (then played by original star Danniella Westbrook) while she was re-engaged to ex-husband Ricky Butcher (Sid Owen). Their affair was exposed just as Jack was hoping to find an absent Ronnie and win her back, and Sam was later revealed to be pregnant.

When Ricky Jr was born, Sam lied that the DNA results confirmed Ricky as the dad, but as we all know, it was in fact Jack – Ronnie had ordered Sam to lie after reuniting with Jack herself! Jack forgave Ronnie for this, and she somehow overcame his liaisons with her relatives to marry him twice!

Kathy Cotton & Phil and Grant Mitchell

In 1998, having returned from South Africa, Kathy Beale (Gillian Taylforth) had a fling with Grant Mitchell (Ross Kemp), the brother of her ex-husband Phil (Steve McFadden). But, still preferring Phil, Kathy asked him to leave Walford with her and their son Ben (Max Bowden).

Phil turned her down out of loyalty to Grant so he could join in a robbery, but Kathy revealed their tryst, frustrated by Phil's decision to choose his sibling over her. Grant then told Phil that he only slept with Kathy in revenge for Phil's past affair with Grant's wife Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean)!

In the aftermath, following a showdown which saw Grant's car plunge into the River Thames, Kathy and Phil agreed that their relationship was over for good.

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

