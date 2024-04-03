The BBC One soap has reached a pivotal week this Easter as the body of murdered Keanu Taylor is unearthed from the bowels of the cafe, but not before former love rivals Denise Fox (Diane Parish) and Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner) attempted to retrieve the former's necklace from the foundations.

Earlier in the week, The Six breathed a sigh of relief as Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean) returned to Walford and killer Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) finally recovered the missing murder weapon - her meat thermometer.

Then the cafe floor crack grew and caved in and it was only a matter of time before Keanu was found, prompting Denise to make plans to flee after she lost her necklace near the body.

More like this

A guilty Stacey aimed to help her and the pair stole the keys to the cafe from its manager and Keanu's sister, Bernadette Taylor (Clair Norris).

Just before they prepared to hammer their way into the foundations, Denise and Stacey were caught out by a perplexed Jack who wanted answers.

Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner) and Denise Fox (Diane Parish) had some explaining to do in EastEnders. BBC

Despite Jack threatening to call the police, Stacey tried to lie her way out of what they were doing, but after more questioning from Jack, Denise finally cracked and admitted that it was the body of Keanu Taylor beneath the cafe.

A shocked Jack collapsed to the floor and asked if Denise killed Keanu but she revealed it was more complicated than that.

After explaining what had happened and confessing how the guilt and weight of their lies had torn her apart in recent months, Jack felt heartbroken that Denise hadn't confided in him and he hadn't been there for her.

Despite being aware of the risks of being a police officer who could face prison time for knowing, Jack felt compelled to aid Denise in covering her tracks when she revealed how her necklace tied her to the crime scene.

A frustrated Jack then told Denise and Stacey to leave and revealed he would use his knowledge of how to handle crime scenes to retrieve Denise's 'D' necklace from the foundations of the cafe for her.

As the two ladies took their leave, Jack began to open up the floor to complete his work.

However, as a recently returned Alfie Moon (Shane Richie) accompanied a drunken Bernie to the cafe to retrieve a late-night snack, the stench of Keanu's remains grew overwhelming.

Clair Norris as Bernadette Taylor stands in the cafe overlooking a fissure on the floor in EastEnders. BBC

Soon, Bernie inspected the large fissure in the floor and let out a scream when realising human remains were now visible.

As The Six anxiously waited for what was to come, Jack returned home to Denise and Stacey in possession of his wife's necklace just as police lights and sirens entered the Square.

Residents of Walford emerged onto Bridge Street as a traumatised Bernie showed police in and revealed to onlookers - including The Six - that a body had been found.

As the week's episodes end tomorrow, Bernie will find out the heartbreaking truth about the body that has been discovered...

Read more:

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.