Fans of the BBC One soap opera will remember the events of Christmas Day 2023 which revealed Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) killed Keanu Taylor to save best friend Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean) and used a meat thermometer to stab him.

In February, a drunken Linda confessed the secrets of The Six to her son Johnny Carter (Charlie Suff) who was horrified to discover that the murder weapon was missing from where Linda hid it in her room - leading The Six to suspect each other.

On Monday, Linda was shocked when Sharon finally returned to Walford after fleeing to Australia back in January.

Sharon revealed that she hoped to move past what had happened and was sorry for abandoning her friend in her grief, but was shocked to learn that Johnny now knew everything and that the thermometer was now missing.

In a fresh summit for The Six in the Vic barrel store, the other five women were tense with Sharon for her swift exit, revealing all the hardships they had faced in her absence.

Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean, right) returned and now wants to unite with best friend Linda Carter (Kellie Bright). BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

However, Sharon had a fresh suggestion that they declare a general amnesty and whoever had taken the murder weapon for whatever reason could return it in the next 24 hours.

Despite all suspecting each other, as Linda sat down for her Easter Sunday meal with her family, she got the shock of her life when her mother Elaine Peacock (Harriet Thorpe) presented her much-hyped leg of lamb and the meat thermometer was sticking out of it.

As it also dawned on a shocked Johnny what was happening, Linda had a guttural panicked reaction and screamed asking where Elaine got it from.

In a darkly comical turn of events, Elaine confirmed she had found it while cleaning out Linda's bedroom of wine bottles and rotting food but had given it a good clean before using it with the food.

Despite this, Linda remained traumatised at seeing the weapon in the leg of lamb and shoved it from the table and it fell on the floor, to the horror of Elaine who accused Linda of ruining the day.

Linda soon took it back into the kitchen and was furiously cleaning it once more but both she and Johnny were relieved to now have it in their possession again.

Sharon offered to dispose of the murder weapon to the rest of The Six. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

In a fresh meeting of The Six, Linda apologised for causing further panic among the women but they were all pleased to now have it.

Given her guilty conscience for abandoning the woman, Sharon then offered to dispose of the weapon herself so they could all put it behind them.

Yet, there's not much chance of that as the episode concluded with the crack in the cafe floor worsening as it caved in entirely!

As the week continues, The Six will have to buck up their ideas as the discovery of Keanu's remains is now inevitable...

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

